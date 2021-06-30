Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Course Preview

Detroit Golf Club Overview

After a marathon eight-hole playoff at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Harris English emerged victoriously over Kramer Hickok just as darkness began to set in on Sunday. This week, the PGA Tour heads to the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Golf fans could see an even lower score at this course than the -13 English posted at the Travelers. Though this event is only two years old, in both years, the winner finished at least 20 strokes under par.

Nate Lashley shot a -25 at the inaugural event, while Bryson DeChambeau shot a -23 last year. As a result, if you’re handicapping this tournament, you’d be best served if your targetted golfers that also know their way around the putting green.

The course at the Detroit Golf Club is widely regarded as the flattest course on the PGA Tour. In fact, it resembles more of a driving range than a PGA Tour venue. That’s a big reason why a long driver like DeChambeau can shoot such a low score.

Note that there’s not much danger lurking off the tees on the course despite the front nine being a bit tree-lined. But even if you’re in the trees, it’s not necessarily the end of the world. On the back nine, golfers have even more room to operate as the course completely opens up, thus allowing them to go bomb away with little regard for accuracy.

So when it’s all said and done, this player-friendly course could very well let off its own fireworks with plenty of red numbers on the scoreboard to commemorate the Fourth of July weekend.

