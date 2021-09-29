Sanderson Farms Championship Preview

The second tournament on the 2021-22 PGA Tour calendar will be the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. The purse for this event will be $7 million, with the winner taking home a cool $1.26 million.

One golfer that could end up taking the winner’s prize home is Keegan Bradley.

Bradley is listed at 32 to 1 to win the tournament, and that’s a tremendous value for a golfer that leads the field in strokes gained from the tee to the green.

It’s only a matter of time before he becomes at least field average with his putter. If he can do that in this tournament, he’ll have a great chance to be in contention because the greens are relatively straightforward. Keep in mind that this course isn’t like Augusta National Golf Club with its crazy undulations.

A victory on Sunday would give Bradley his fifth PGA Tour victory and put him back in the winner’s circle for the first time since the 2017-18 season when he won the BMW Championship.

