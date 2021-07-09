Spectator Escorted Out of Scottish Open for Taking Rory McIlroy’s Iron; Tries to Steal Headcover

There was a very odd scene at the Scottish Open when a spectator walked near Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy while they were standing on the No. 10 tee box. The spectator proceeded to grab one of Rory’s irons and line up to McIlroy’s headcover, pretending like he was going to hit it.

The scene was quickly under control once security was called over and escorted the man out. ESPN also reported that the situation is now being taken care of by the Scotland police.

A full lens and longer version of the Rory video. The calmness of this whole exchange is almost creepy. (H/t @GolfTourChicagofor the find) pic.twitter.com/b3j5D6qJnj — Adam Fonseca (@GolfUnfiltered) July 9, 2021

McIlroy ended the round with a 71 and finished the first two rounds at -1. Unfortunately, he won’t make the cut this week, so his focus should now turn to the Open Championship, which gets underway next week.

Over Rory’s last 20 rounds, he ranks 11th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 14th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green among Data Golf’s top 150 golfers.

He’s currently listed at +1200 to win on FanDuel Sportsbook, which is just behind Rahm at +650.