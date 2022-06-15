Top Golfers at U.S. Open to Never Win a Major Power Rankings

With the U.S. Open set to tee off on Thursday, let’s look at the top golfers playing in the tournament who have never won a Major in their career by their betting odds to win in Brookline. All odds for this tournament are from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Cameron Smith (+2100)

The Aussie Cameron Smith will have his work cut out at The Country Club. It will be Smith’s seventh appearance in the U.S. Open, with his best finish coming in his debut year back in 2015 at Chambers Bay, where he finished tied for fourth at three-under-par. Smith is number six in the Official World Golf Rankings.

2. Xander Schauffele (+2200)

This might be the player to target this week as he appears to be just on the cusp of winning. Xander Schauffele has competed in five U.S. Opens, with his best finish coming back in 2019 at Pebble Beach, where he placed tied for third at seven-under-par. Besides that finish, Schauffele has placed in the top seven all five times he’s played this tournament, which could bode well for him this week at +2200.

3. Patrick Cantlay (+2400)

Much like Smith, Patrick Cantlay is right up in the World Rankings, currently sitting as the number four ranked golfer in the world. Cantlay has appeared in six U.S. Opens, with his best finish occurring last year at Torrey Pines, where he finished in a tie for 15th. None of Cantlay’s numbers at this tournament have been consistent.

4. Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2500)

Matthew Fitzpatrick hasn’t had any luck in seven tries at the U.S. Open. He’s managed to finish in a tie for 12th twice, but his other results haven’t been encouraging. When he’s dialed in, there are few better on tour, but it’s hard to see him beating those demons this week at The Country Club, where he owns odds of +2500.

5. Will Zalatoris (+2700)

Will Zalatoris has been one of the hotter names to target on tour this year after being a runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters last year and most recently losing in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship. He’s competed in three U.S. Opens in his career, missing the cut twice and finishing in a tie for sixth at Winged Foot in 2020. You can tell he’s close to breaking through, and his +2700 price tag is worth consideration.

6. Sam Burns (+2700)

Sam Burns is set to play in his fourth career U.S. Open, with his best performance to date coming in May of 2021 at the Valspar Championship. In his three appearances at this tournament, Burns has missed the cut twice, with his best finish coming in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills, where he finished tied for 41st. Burns boasts a top ten ranking in the world, but it’s hard to trust him this week, even at that friendly price.

7. Viktor Hovland (+3200)

The Norwegian product is on a positive trajectory as a 24-year-old with a lot of promise. This might be the best value price you’re getting ahead of the tournament opening at +3200, with Viktor Hovland already owning a pair of top 13 finishes in two tries at the U.S. Open.

8. Joaquin Niemann (+3300)

The Country Club presents a course that should create plenty of drama this week, and there’s reason to believe it could benefit Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean golfer owns odds of +3300 to win the U.S. Open, with his best finish taking place back in 2020 during his second of three appearances at the tournament.

9. Tony Finau (+3400)

Tony Finau is one of the best ball strikers on the PGA Tour, which could benefit him this week at the 2022 U.S. Open. This will be Finau’s seventh time competing at the Major tournament, with his best finish coming in 2018, where he shot plus-five at Shinnecock Hills to finish fifth. It isn’t a bad price for Finau, and it’s likely one that warrants consideration at +3400.

10. Sung-Jae Im (+3600)

Sung-Jae Im will make his fifth consecutive start at the U.S. Open this year, and he has already competed at this Major tournament three times. None of the finishes create a lot of confidence in backing him this week, with his best coming in 2020, where he finished in a tie for 22nd. His +3600 price tag might seem appetizing.