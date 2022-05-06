Wells Fargo Championship Updated Odds: Jason Day is New Tournament Favorite

Overview

On Thursday, Jason Day shot a seven-under 63 on his way to a one-stroke lead at the Wells Fargo Championship. The 34-year-old had eight birdies on the day, including three of his final five holes.

Joel Dahmen is nipping at Day’s heels in the second spot. The American put up a round of 64 powered by a strong front nine. Dahmen birdied six holes out of the gates but was quiet on the back end. The University of Washington alum bogeyed 11 before registering his only bird after the turn on 17.

The odds on favorite before the tournament began, Rory McIlroy, is still in contention after a -3 round of 67. McIlroy won the tournament last year and has taken home the Wells Fargo Championship three times in his career. A double-bogey on the fourth hole was McIlroy’s biggest blemish, but the World No. 7 ranked golfer is still within striking distance at four strokes back of the lead.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Rory with the second shortest odds as +800, while Jason Day moves into McIlroy’s pre-tee-off spot as the odds on favorite. Day sits at +600 after 18 holes, while Dahmen, with just one PGA Tour tournament victory under his belt, has the third shortest odds at +900.

Aaron Rai (+2000), Denny McCarthy (+2000), Sergio Garcia (+2700), Max Homa (+2700), and Matthew Wolff (+2800) round out the top eight on the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board.