WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Betting Preview: Bet on a Justin Thomas Bounce Back?

Tournament and Course Overview

After a week off on the PGA TOUR due to the Olympics, things pick right back up with a WGC title on the line at the 2021 FedEx St. Jude Championship. TPC Southwind was elevated to WGC status two years ago and has given us great tournaments, with Justin Thomas (2020) and Brooks Koepka (2019) taking home titles. This par 70 tips out at 7,233 yards and is a tough test of golf, with zoysia fairways and nearly 100 bunkers, and 10 water hazards.

Jon Rahm is out again due to COVID, but other than that, we have all the game’s elites teeing it up in Memphis as the race for ever-important FedEx Cup points heats up as we are just two weeks away from the playoffs.

The Picks

All prices through FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will Zalatoris (+4500) is running out of time to find a victory and have all the FedEx Cup points he has earned this year kick in to make him eligible for the playoffs. The 24-year-old has been on the shelf for a few weeks now after withdrawing during the second round of The Open Championship with a back injury. Back injuries and golf will scare most bettors off, but I will take the inflated odds and hope someone as young as Willy Z can recover quickly and perform at his best level. If we get that golfer, we know he is good enough to win any week he is in the field.

Another impressive young player still looking for his maiden PGA TOUR victory that seems long overdue is Scottie Scheffler (+3100). The Texan has top 10 finishes littered on his 2020-2021 resume (six of them) in addition to a runner-up finish at the WGC Match Play this year. Given the fact he has yet to find the winner’s circle, I will also be backing his top-5 finish at +400.

Other than his win at THE PLAYERS (a big other, of course), it has been a lackluster season by Justin Thomas’ (+1600) standards. JT has been a multiple winner on tour each year since 2017, and this season he has just the one win and had no top 10s since that victory in March. Those who follow closely know this is most all due to his putter, which has abandoned him this season – he ranks T98th on tour. Some others may be off him this week since he is traveling back from Japan, but I expect JT to feel right at home at TPC Southwind. He is the defending champ and ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach for all rounds played at this course. I think 18-1 is as high as you will see on this world-class player, so don’t miss out.

The Card

