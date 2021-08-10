Wyndham Championship PGA Betting Preview: Target some Longshots at Sedgefield

Tournament and Course Overview

The 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs are just one week away as we head into the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. There are many players scrambling to sneak into the top 125 to qualify for next week’s Northern Trust, while others will be gunning to hold on to those same spots.

This 7,131-yard par 70 Donald Ross design offers Ross’ signature small and undulating greens; however, it is prime for scoring as each of the past five tournaments has yielded a winner of -20 or lower. I will look to target those players clicking with their shorter irons and who have shown they can get hot with their putter on Bermuda greens.

The Picks

All prices through FanDuel Sportsbook.

Someone who is currently just hanging on to a playoff spot at 120th in the standings is recent Olympic bronze medalist C.T. Pan (+9000). Pan won a seven-way playoff for the bronze in Japan, and after being handsomely rewarded by his country for winning a medal, he returns to tour action and should be beaming with confidence. He also arrives at a course that he has had success at, making the cut in his three starts at Sedgefield highlighted by a T2 finish in 2018. I will sprinkle a small amount on his outright, but I really love his top 10 prop at 9-1.

Another player hoping for some points this week to make the playoffs and who checks a lot of boxes for stats on this course is Chez Reavie (+8000). Reavie leads this field in Fairways Gained on Donald Ross courses and ranks third in proximity from 150-175 yards, where most of the approach shots will come from this week. He is in decent form as well after a horrid start to 2021, as he has made 6 of his 7 cuts and placed in the Top 20 three of those times.

His countryman Louis Oosthuizen has rightfully garnered all the spotlight this season, but Charl Schwartzel (+4600) has very quietly been playing some great golf this season. The 45th ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings has two top-three finishes this summer (Byron Nelson, 3M Open) in addition to the team playoff loss with Louis at the Zurich. The only weak part of his game lately has been finding the fairway, so if he can control the driver, I think he is a bargain at his price to win this outright.

The Card

C.T. Pan Top 10 (+900)

C.T. Pan Outright (+9000)

Chez Reavie Outright (+8000)

Charl Schwartzel Outright (+4600)