Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka: UFC 275 Betting Guide

The main event features UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira defending his title against former Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira won the title off Jan Błachowicz in October 2021, while Prochazka’s previous fight was a second-round knockout of Dominick Reyes in May 2021.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Fight Details

LHW – (c) Glover Teixeira (33-7-0) vs. LHW – #2 Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1)



Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium – Kallang, Singapore | Broadcast Coverage: PPV

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Odds

Odds to Win: Teixeira +165 | Prochazka -205

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ -215 | Submission +300 | Decision +330

Will the fight go the distance? Yes +330 | No -500

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Analysis

Few fighters have as storied a career as Glover Teixeira, and that’s probably because few of them fight until they’re 42-years-old. Teixeira has seemingly found the fountain of youth, stringing together six straight wins, five by knockout or submission. Teixeira has been a finishing machine his whole career. Of his 33 wins, 18 have been by knockout, ten by submission, and only five have been by decision. On the flip side, Teixeira has only been finished three times, all by knockout. His other four losses have been by decision. Teixeira holds UFC wins over Kyle Kingsbury, Fabio Maldonado, Rampage Jackson, James Te Huna, Ryan Bader, Ovince Saint Preux, Patrick Cummins, Rashad Evans, Jared Cannonier, Misha Cirkunov, Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba, Nikita Krylov, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and, of course, Błachowicz.

Meanwhile, whatever Jiri Prochazka hits, he destroys. Prochazka has won his past ten fights by TKO or KO and 11 of his last 12. Furthermore, of his 28 wins, 25 have come by knockout. He has been finished three times, twice by knockout and once by submission. Prochazka only has two UFC wins, beating Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir. However, in Rizin, he had notable wins over Maldonado, C. B. Dollaway, and Muhammed Lawal.

Prochazka will have a slight one-inch height advantage but a substantial four-inch reach advantage. In addition, a whopping 89 percent of his wins have been by knockout, while Teixeira wins by KO/TKO 55 percent of the time. Teixeira balances this out, winning by submission 30 percent of the time. Prochazka has overwhelming power, averaging 1.96 knockdowns per 15 minutes, to Teixeira’s 0.41.

The Czech connects at a high rate, landing 7.19 significant strikes per minute, while Teixeira lands 3.72. That volume comes at a price as Prochazka absorbs 6.8 significant strikes per minute, while the Brazilian absorbs 3.83. Both fighters trend under ten minutes of fight time, Prochazka with 7:39 and Teixeira with 9:10.

Their takedown defense is almost even at roughly 50 percent, but Teixeira lands 1.14 more takedowns per 15 minutes. Prochazka averages zero submission, while the champ averages 1.09 per 15 minutes. Teixeira will have the grappling advantage, especially if he can get the fight to the mat.

Teixeira has taken a lot of damage in past fights but has looked great recently. However, Prochazka is 13 years younger and seemingly knocks out anyone he hits. The champion is a more seasoned fighter, but nobody beats Father Time. Teixeira still has power, but he has lost speed. Prochazka’s power should neutralize Teixeira’s tendency to come back in fights. Teixeira will need to get this fight to the ground to have a distinct advantage, but each takedown will take energy the veteran will need to conserve.

If Prochazka keeps the fight on the feet, he should be crowned the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Prediction

The Picks: Prochazka by KO/TKO or DQ (-135), Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+200)