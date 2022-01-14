Kattar vs. Chikadze: UFC Fight Night Betting Preview

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

FW – #5 Calvin Kattar (22-5-0) vs. FW – #8 Giga Chikadze (14-2-0)

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Kattar (+198) / Chikadze (-250)

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO (-175), Submission (+1500), Points (+150)

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+158) No (-210)

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze News, Analysis, and Picks

In the main event, Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze, who has shot up the UFC rankings in the past two years.

Chikadze’s past two bouts were over some big UFC names. He took out Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson in 2021. His 2020 was an even busier year, where he won four fights. Chikadze has won nine straight contests, seven of which have been in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Kattar is coming off a loss to Max Holloway. The bout was more of a beatdown, but we’ll call it a loss. Before that, he strung together a two-fight win streak. Kattar has five losses on his record, three while being a part of the UFC. He’s never lost by knockout, and his three UFC defeats have all been by decision.

Chikadze will be the larger fighter in this contest. He’s one-inch taller and has a two-inch reach advantage. Neither of them possesses a threatening submission game. Their submission rates are both under ten percent. Kattar finishes his opponents with strikes 50% of the time, and Chikadze knocks them out 64%. Kattar’s loss to Holloway won Fight of the Night, while Chikadze has earned three straight Performance of the Night awards for three consecutive knockouts. They’ll both likely want to keep this bout on the feet, and the average fight time between the two is 12 minutes and 26 seconds.

Kattar has an advantage in significant strikes landed per minute with 5.07, while Chikadze lands 3.76. However, Chikadze is three percent more efficient. The big difference between the two is Giga absorbs 2.69 significant strikes per minute, while Kattar absorbs a whopping 8.16. We don’t expect either fighter to lean on their ground games, but Kattar could decide to use his wrestling if he gets into trouble.

Kattar has a wrestling background, having wrestled in high school, but he primarily picks up his wins through technical knockout or knockout. He’s pretty adept at switching stances and targeting the body. However, he did not look good under pressure in his previous fight.

Despite both fighters preferring to strike in MMA, expect Chikadze to be the better of the two. He came into the UFC with a 38-8 kickboxing record and a 6-4 record in Glory. Chikadze is very good at switching up the speed of his punches and has incredible feints. Also, look for him to land the “Giga Kick,” a shot to the liver that incapacitates his opponents.

This fight is probably not going the distance, and we’d rather bank on the fighter who dominated their last fight instead of the one who got dominated.

Give us Chikadze by knockout.

The Bets: Giga Chikadze by KO/TKO (+120), How Will the Fight End: KO/TKO (-175), Total Rounds: Under 3.5 (-102)

