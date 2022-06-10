UFC 275 Teixeira vs. Prochazka Preview & Best Bets

The UFC Light Heavyweight title is on the line when Glover Teixeira faces Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium (Kallang, Singapore) | TV: PPV

Here are some bets to consider for Saturday’s bouts:

Round Flyer

Valentina Shevchenko puts her UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship on the line against Taila Santos. Shevchenko has defended her title six times after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018. Santos lost her UFC debut to Mara Romero Borella but has won four straight. However, Shevchenko is the class of women’s MMA and, at -625, is almost guaranteed to win.

Those odds aren’t enticing, but placing a bet on her to win in a specific round pays nicely. Taking a flyer on Shevchenko to finish Santos in Round 3 pays +900. She tends to toy with opponents, outclassing them before ending the fight, so a second or third round finish seems more likely.

Strawweight Rematch

In 2017, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was the new face of women’s MMA. Then, Rose Namajunas had to show up and ruin the party. Jedrzejczyk dropped back-to-back fights against Namajunas and hasn’t been able to string two wins together in five years. Jedrzejczyk’s last time in the cage was a split decision loss to Zhang Weili. Weili’s previous two bouts have been back-to-back losses to Namajunas.

Before that, she was on a 21-fight win streak. Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought in two years, while Weili fought for the title in November. At -175, Weili is the safer bet.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Odds

Odds to Win: Teixeira +165 | Prochazka -205

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ -215 | Submission +300 | Decision +330

Will the fight go the distance? Yes +330 | No -500

Light Heavyweight Main Event

Glover Teixeira (33-7-0) has looked better with age. He has criminally underrated grappling and power in both hands. However, Father Time is undefeated, and at 42-years-old Teixeira has lost some of his hand speed. Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) is a hungry challenger that seemingly knocks out everyone he hits. Prochazka has won his past ten fights by TKO or KO and 11 of his last 12.

Furthermore, of his 28 wins, 25 have come by knockout. Prochazka will also be the larger of the two fighters and the more unorthodox striker. Expect Prochazka to land heavy hands and be crowned the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. With that result, the safer bet is Prochazka by knockout at -135. However, for a little extra juice, let’s choose Round 1, which pays +200.

UFC 275 Picks

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Shevchenko wins in Round 3 (+900)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Weili by decision (-175)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+200)