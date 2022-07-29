UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 Preview & Best Bets

A UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship fight headlines UFC 277 as champion Julianna Pena defends her belt against former champion Amanda Nunes.

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas | TV: PPV

Interim UFC Flyweight Championship

Former champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France meet in an interim title fight. These two have stepped into the ring before in December of 2019 when Moreno won a close three-round decision, but this bout will be a five-rounder. At -225, Moreno is a pretty sizable favorite, considering they had a close fight in their previous meeting.

The five-round format favors the former champ, and Moreno is probably the better fighter, but Kara-France has value at +185. However, the real money can be made on a Moreno submission finish at +350. Moreno has a submission over UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and 11 of his 19 wins are by submission. So, a sub-finish is a distinct possibility.

Big Boys, Big Hitters

The UFC’s greatest knockout artist Derrick Lewis takes on Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight clash. Few fighters hit as hard as Lewis, but he is coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa. Pavlovich comes into this bout on a three-fight win streak, all by knockout or TKO. This contest will tell us a lot about what Lewis has left in the tank, but power is usually the last thing to go. Chances are this fight will end in a knockout, one way or another, but it’s challenging to figure out who hits the canvas first.

Take the under 1.5 rounds -165.

Women’s Bantamweight Championship Main Event

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes Odds

Odds to Win: Pena +210 | Nunes -275

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ -125 | Submission +275 | Decision +160

Will the fight go the distance? Yes +160 | No -225

The last time Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes locked horns, Pena pulled off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history. However, we’ve seen this story play out before when Matt Serra upset Georges St-Pierre in 2007. In that rematch, the more skilled St-Pierre manhandled Serra and easily won. Expect a similar bounce back from Nunes, who was untouchable in two divisions for six years. The first fight was an embarrassing loss for Nunes, so she should come out with something to prove.

Take Nunes by KO/TKO or DQ at +100.

UFC 277 Picks