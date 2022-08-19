UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Preview & Best Bets

The UFC Welterweight title is on the line when champion Kamaru Usman defends his belt against Leon Edwards. These two have met before, but it’ll be a five-round title fight this time.
Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, Utah | Broadcast: PPV
Heavyweight Live Dog
Alexandr Romanov comes into this fight with the always attractive zero in the loss column. However, Marcin Tybura is a big step up in competition for the Moldovan fighter. Whether or not Romanov wins this fight is up in the air, but his odds are slanted at -430. Tybura is a well-rounded fighter who will enter the cage with a one-inch height advantage and a three-inch reach advantage. Romanov will have an edge in wrestling and submissions, but Tybura has an 80 percent takedown defense rate. This bout will be a lot closer than the oddsmakers have it. Take Tybura to win at +300.
Back Nine For An All-Time Great
Jose Aldo might be the best ever pound-for-pound fighter to lace up the gloves. At his peak, Aldo was untouchable, arguably possessing the greatest takedown defense of all time. Even towards the end of his career, Aldo is still a dangerous fighter. However, he’s definitely in decline. Merab Dvalishvili is on the rise. The Georgian has a relentless style and a seemingly bottomless gas tank. Aldo has had to pace himself to manage his endurance. It would be amazing to see Aldo turn back the clock, but Dvalishvili is much more likely to come out on top. Take Merab to win this one at reasonable -146 odds.
Welterweight Championship Main Event
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards Odds
Odds to Win: Usman -390 | Edwards +280
How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ +145 | Submission +1200 | Decision -165
Will the fight go the distance? Yes -144 | No +114
Kamaru Usman is a perfect 15-0 in the UFC and has only one loss through 21 career fights. Leon Edwards enters the bout on a ten-fight undefeated streak (nine wins, one no contest). This fight will be the second time they’ve met in the cage, the last fight being a three-round non-title contest (Usman won by decision). Usman lands 2.04 more significant strikes per minute and has a perfect takedown defense rate. He also averages two more takedowns and 0.32 knockdowns per 15 minutes than Edwards. There’s no value with Usman to outright win at -390, but taking him by KO/TKO at +270 warrants consideration.
