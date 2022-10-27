UFC Bantamweight TJ Dillashaw to Undergo Shoulder Surgery
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder.
Dillashaw was visibly compromised during his recent bout with current champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280. His shoulder popped out of its socket twice en route to a second-round TKO defeat.
“I’ve got to apologize to the weight class for holding up the division,” said Dillashaw post-fight. “I popped it out in April. It was my toughest training camp, it probably popped out 20 times. I told the ref that my shoulder will probably pop out, please don’t stop it, I’ll get it back in. I apologize to the weight class, but I wasn’t about to wait another year for a title shot.”
This will be Dillashaw’s second left shoulder surgery since 2019. The 36-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least a year but reportedly has no plans to retire.
