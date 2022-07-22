UFC Fight Night 208: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Preview & Best Bets
Tyler Mason
A heavyweight bout headlines as No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes puts the quickly rising No. 6 Tom Aspinall to the test. Here are some bets to consider for Saturday’s bouts:
Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022 | Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Venue: The O2 Arena – London, England | TV: UFC Fight Pass
Loser Leaves Town
Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson have not had the most successful outings in their last few fights. Gustafsson ascended to contend for the UFC Light Heavyweight title three times but has looked like a shell of his former self. Krylov has been inconsistent and hasn’t reached Gustafsson’s ceiling, but the Ukrainian has looked better than the Swede leading up to this bout. Krylov’s second run through the UFC has put him up against some tough competition, but he’s been the more active fighter.
It’s a tough bout to predict, but Gustafsson doesn’t seem to have the same drive to fight. At -190, expect Krylov to edge out a win.
The Baddy vs. The Monkey King
This fight sets up to boost the hype surrounding Paddy Pimblett. Despite Pimblett’s drawbacks, Jordan Leavitt is an extremely one-dimensional fighter. A submission fighter, Leavitt hardly throws strikes. Both are large lightweights, Pimblett being known for putting on a ton of weight between fights.
Pimblett is an overwhelming favorite at -275 (Leavitt +210), but there is value in a Paddy win by decision at +325.
Heavyweight Main Event
Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall Odds
Odds to Win: Blaydes +115 | Aspinall -140
How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ -175 | Submission +400 | Decision +200
Will the fight go the distance? Yes +200 | No -275
At 5-0, Tom Aspinall enters this fight undefeated in the UFC, with only two losses on his record (one by disqualification). Curtis Blaydes comes in on a two-fight win streak and has only lost three times in his entire career. Blaydes was knocked out in all three losses, but two were bouts against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, and the other was versus the greatest Heavyweight knockout artist, Derrick Lewis. Blaydes will be Aspinall’s most formidable challenge but serves as probably the final test before a title fight.
The most likely outcome is an Aspinall decision win, but there is a chance he can pull off a submission. At +500, Aspinall by submission is too tempting.
