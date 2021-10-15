UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

HW – Andrei Arlovski (31-20-0, 2NC) vs. HW – Carlos Felipe (11-1-0)

Date: Saturday, October 16th

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Arlovski vs. Felipe Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Arlovski -110 / Felipe -110

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +145, Submission +1600, Points -180

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-164) No (-126)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Arlovski vs. Felipe News, Analysis, and Picks

Let’s start with this fact, Andrei Arlovski first fought in the UFC over twenty-one years ago. Carlos Felipe started fighting fourteen years after that. It’s safe to say that the experience advantage is in Arlovski’s corner, but he’s forty-two years old and facing an opponent that’s sixteen years younger than he is. Arlovski is three inches taller than Felipe and will have a two-inch reach advantage. Arlovski also comes into this fight, having sustained significant damage over his years of fighting. At eleven, he’s been knocked out the same amount of matches as Felipe has won.

With everything seemingly against Arlovski in this fight, he has won four of his past six fights in the UFC. And as much as Arlovski gets knocked out, he also knocks fighters out. However, Arlovski has found his recent wins by outpointing opponents rather than gunslinging with them. Felipe’s only loss came in his UFC debut. He has three straight wins, but his last two wins were split decisions. Felipe has six knockouts, but they were all out of the UFC. Arlovski has the more reliable technical striking and should have a better fight IQ. Felipe’s boxing style looks the opposite of what you would expect from someone with his body type. He attacks with quick punches, feints and has a decent amount of output for a heavyweight. Don’t expect either fighter to take this to the ground. The grappling we’ll most likely see in this match will be clinches initiated by Arlovski to slow the fight down. If Felipe had shown anything significant in his previous UFC outings, it would be easy to pick him over the aging veteran, but he’s been underwhelming.

What this fight will determine is how much Arlovski has left in the tank. With some reluctance, we’ll take Arlovski to outpoint Felipe in a plodding, boring heavyweight fight.

The Bets: Arlovski Win (-110), Points (-180), Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-164), Arlovski by Points (+175)

All UFC predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid