UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

WFW – Aspen Ladd (9-1-0) vs. WFW – Norma Dumont (6-1-0)

Date: Saturday, October 16th

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Ladd vs. Dumont Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Ladd -138 / Dumont +112

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +160, Submission +420, Points -115

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-106) No (-120)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Ladd vs. Dumont News, Analysis, and Picks

We’re back for another UFC betting breakdown. Hopefully, we can live up to the hype after correctly predicting all eight of our wagers in our last outing. The road to Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont has been a long and winding one. Ladd’s initially scheduled bantamweight fight with Macy Chiasson back on July 24th was called off after Ladd failed to make weight. She now finds herself in the main event at a higher weight class against Dumont. Alternatively, Dumont was preparing to face Holly Holm, but Holm was forced to withdraw due to injury. Both women have had trouble making bantamweight, but Ladd usually cuts a significant amount of weight. Ladd is also returning to the UFC after an ACL injury. Dumont has a one-inch height and reach advantage, which isn’t substantial.

Dumont is a more composed striker than Ladd, but Ladd’s wild approach complements her vicious ground and pound. Ladd thrives on being the physically larger and stronger fighter, but she won’t have that to rely on in this fight. Dumont doesn’t have meaningful knockout power, so she probably won’t be able to deter Ladd’s takedown attempts by simply catching her with a punch on her way inside. Additionally, Dumont hasn’t shown a remarkable ability to get back to her feet after being taken down. The battle will most likely be determined based on whether or not Ladd can take Dumont down or Dumont can keep adequate distance.

The fact that this fight has been thrown together makes it difficult to gauge. However, Ladd has something to prove, especially with all of the weight-cut criticisms. Expect Ladd to try and overwhelm Dumont early, not only to make a statement but also to avoid the complete five rounds. If this fight goes Ladd’s way, she could decide to stay at featherweight.

The Bets: Ladd win (-138), KO/TKO (+160), Will the fight go the distance? No (-120), Ladd by KO/TKO (+300)