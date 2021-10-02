UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Holland vs. Daukaus

Before you get to the main event featuring long-time UFC veteran Thiago Santos doing battle in the light heavyweight division with Johnny Walker, a pair of middleweights will go toe-to-toe in the Octagon. The co-main event features the highly active Kevin Holland taking on recent prospect Kyle Daukaus as they pine to get inside the top ten in the division.

MW – #14 Kevin Holland (21-7-0) vs. MW – Kyle Daukaus (10-2-0)

Date: Saturday, October 2nd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Holland vs. Daukaus Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Holland -154 / Daukaus +130

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +200, Submission +450, Points -150

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-136) No (+102)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Holland vs. Daukaus News, Analysis, and Picks

Both fighters have suffered recent losses, which has removed some of the luster from this matchup. However, in the case of Holland, he has been unusually active in the cage. He has more UFC fights in 2020 alone than Daukaus has, period. The most notable of Holland’s victories is a knockout of Ronaldo Souza in December of last year. Since then, he has lost two straight contests, but those losses were to two of the better fighters in the division in Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. Daukaus hasn’t fair much better in his recent fights, dropping two of his only three UFC contests. The Octagon experience is heavily in Holland’s favor. In addition to the four added fights he has had over a similar period to Daukaus entering the UFC, Holland has five more UFC fights on his record.

Both fighters are six-foot-three, but Holland will come in with a five-inch reach advantage. Holland’s significant weakness is his defensive wrestling and his inability to get up off the ground. Meanwhile, Daukaus fights in a southpaw stance, is composed and accurate but keeps his hands low. Daukaus can take a punch but has been hurt in the cage before. However, Daukaus’s best bet might be looking for the takedown and holding Holland down. It’ll be interesting to see if Daukaus can do what only two of the top-five middleweights have done to Holland. Twelve of Holland’s twenty-one wins have been by knockout, and he has power not only in the early rounds but also in the late rounds. However, nobody has ever finished Daukaus in his career.

The fight is probably closer than most people think, but I will side with Holland and his experience. I believe Holland will win but will be unable to finish Daukaus inside of three rounds.

The Bets: Holland win -154, Points (-150), Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-136), Holland by Points (+230)

All UFC predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid