UFC Fight Night Betting Preview : Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

WSW – #4 Mackenzie Dern (11-1-0) vs. WSW #6 – Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2)

Date: Saturday, October 9th

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Dern vs. Rodriguez Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Dern -170 / Rodriguez +138

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +240, Submission -110, Points +210

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+225) No (-310)

Dern vs. Rodriguez News, Analysis, and Picks

The main event of the evening features the classic matchup of grappler vs. striker as Mackenzie Dern faces off with Marina Rodriguez. Rodriguez is coming into the bout with a two-inch height and reach advantage. Dern comes in, having lost only one contest in her entire career. She has only finished her opponents by submission, so there shouldn’t be much chance of a Dern knockout in this one. Meanwhile, Rodriguez also has one defeat in the Octagon, a split decision last year to Carla Esparza.

Dern isn’t the best of athletes and has a history of missing weight. It hasn’t been an issue lately, but we should note that she will probably come into the fight a little more drained than Rodriguez. Dern isn’t the best wrestler when it comes to taking down opponents, but if she can get it to the ground, she should dominate. On the feet, it’s an entirely different story. Dern has improved her striking over the years, but Rodriguez is much better. The problem for Rodriguez is she’s not a very good wrestler. The result of this fight is going to come down to whether Dern is better at takedowns than Rodriguez is at takedown defense. However, the contest starts on the feet, and each round starts standing. We have to keep in mind that this is a five-round fight that should give Dern plenty of chances to get this fight to the mat.

Dern will win if this fight goes to the ground, but it’ll likely go the other way if Rodriguez can keep it on the feet. The payout is much better if we bank on Rodriguez keeping this one standing, which is a distinct possibility. Dern is the favorite, but both fighters have glaring weaknesses that their opponent can exploit.

The Bets: Rodriguez win +138, Points (+210), Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+225), Rodriguez by Points (+420)