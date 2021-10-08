UFC Fight Night Betting Preview : Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

WW – Randy Brown (13-4-0) vs. WW – Jared Gooden (18-6-0)

Date: Saturday, October 9th

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Brown vs. Gooden Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Brown -230 / Gooden +184

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +130, Submission +300, Points +135

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+140) No (-182)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Brown vs. Gooden News, Analysis, and Picks

The co-main event features two fighters in need of a win. Randy Brown has alternated wins and losses almost the entire time he’s been in the UFC, while Jared Gooden has lost two of his past three bouts in the Octagon. Brown has a three-inch height advantage, only a one-inch reach advantage, and possesses much longer legs.

Brown fights like a lengthy striker, using his jab and kicks effectively to keep his opponents at a distance. However, Brown’s previous two losses in the UFC have come by knockout, courtesy of Vicente Luque and Niko Price. In the same timeframe as those fights, he finished three opponents, two by submission and one by TKO. On the other hand, Gooden will look to strike on the inside. Gooden likes to use his jab to set up his power punches, but he might have difficulty closing the distance on Brown.

When it comes to grappling, Brown should have the advantage. He’s good in the clinch and could take this fight to the ground, but that isn’t to say that Gooden is a lousy wrestler. For Gooden to win this fight, he’ll either have to find a way to close the distance on Brown, or Brown will have to make a wrong decision. Brown should be able to dictate the spacing in this fight because of his length and fighting style. I don’t think Brown will clinch with Gooden unless he gets hurt with a big shot. It’s also unlikely that Gooden will try to take this fight to the ground considering Brown’s past two wins have come by way of submission.

Brown has more positions to win this fight and should decide where the majority of it happens. He’ll most likely keep Gooden at the end of his jabs and kicks and try to outpoint him to victory.

The Bets: Brown win -230, Points (+135), Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+140), Brown by Points (+220)