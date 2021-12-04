UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Riddell vs. Fiziev

The co-main event features two Lightweight strikers with identical 10-1 records. Brad Riddell is on a seven-fight win streak, including four straight wins in the UFC. In contrast, Rafael Fiziev lost his UFC debut but has won his past four fights.

LW – #12 Brad Riddell (10-1-0) vs. LW – #14 Rafael Fiziev (10-1-0)

Date: Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Riddell (+100) / Fiziev (-118)

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO (+190), Submission (+1300), Points (-210)

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-196) No (+152)

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev News, Analysis, and Picks

Fiziev is slightly larger, having a one-inch height advantage and a half-an-inch longer reach. Despite both fighters being primarily strikers, Fiziev looks to be the more dangerous of the two on the feet. He’s faster, more precise, and doesn’t open himself to the same contact Riddell does. Riddell is a slow starter but takes punishment well. He’s an orthodox fighter, while Fiziev prefers a switch stance.

Expect Fiziev to mix in some quick low kicks and kicks to the body, while Riddell prefers to use a lot of hooks and inside kicks. Fiziev lost his UFC debut when Magomed Mustafaev overwhelmed him early in round one, but with Riddell being a slow starter, that doesn’t seem likely to happen in this fight. The third round might end up being the most exciting in this match, with Fiziev most likely being ahead on the cards and Riddell being strong down the stretch in the past. Fiziev’s previous bout was an impressive win against veteran Bobby Green, where we also saw his trash-talking abilities on display. Riddell’s last match was a win over Drew Dober, but he did get knocked down with a left hand early in the first round. Riddell used his wrestling to regain his composure in that fight.

Both fighters have almost identical striking statistics, but Fiziev lands .59 more significant strikes per minute than Riddell. However, Fiziev has absorbed 2.58 more significant strikes per minute than Riddell in their UFC fights, but his match with Mustafaev could skew that. Riddell has been the more successful of the two with takedowns, but Fiziev has a hundred percent takedown defense rate. Between the two of them, there is only one submission win, so expect this one to be a striking showcase.

We expect Fiziev to be the stronger of the two early and possibly hurt Riddell. His perfect takedown defense should give him a prime opportunity to finish the fight if he can get a knockdown. We’re taking Fiziev and looking for KO/TKO finish.

The Bets: Fiziev (+100), Fiziev by KO/TKO (+420), How Will the Fight End: KO/TKO (+190), Will the fight go the distance? No (+152)

All UFC predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.