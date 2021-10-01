UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Santos vs. Walker

We’re back to break down another UFC fight card after successfully predicting both Robbie Lawler and Alexander Volkanovski would pick up Ws last week. Our main event features 37-year-old Thiago Santos taking on the 29-year-old Johnny Walker.

LHW – #5 Thiago Santos (21-9-0 UFC record) vs. #10 LHW – Johnny Walker (18-5-0 UFC record)

Date: Saturday, October 2nd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Santos vs. Walker Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Santos -158 / Walker +134

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO -370, Submission +1200, Points +380

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+340) No (-480)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Santos vs. Walker News, Analysis, and Picks

Santos is the higher-ranked fighter but comes off three consecutive losses to Aleksandar Rakic, Glover Teixeira, and Jon Jones. Of note, Santos’ last win is over the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz. Walker has lost two of his past three on the other side of the cage, but those are his only defeats over his last twelve fights.

Santos will be giving up some significant size in this bout as Walker boasts a four-inch height advantage and has six inches in the reach department. Walker poses an interesting threat with a fighting style that can be described as wild. Walker is seemingly an all-or-nothing fighter. Only one of his UFC fights has gone the distance. He finished four of his contests in the first round and two by pretty unorthodox means (spinning backfist and flying knee). Keep in mind these wild attacks are not coming from a lightweight or flyweight; this is a six-foot-six light heavyweight flying around the cage.

On the other hand, Santos can fight in either a traditional or an orthodox stance and has power in both hands. Santos’ takedown defense is not the best, and his ground game is pretty overrated. Meanwhile, Walker has some takedown defense and can lay down some respectable ground and pound. However, Walker doesn’t have a great chin and has questionable durability. Either of these fighters can land a big shot, but Santos is the more likely of the two to be able to take a big hit.

More than likely, this fight will not go the distance. This one is going to come down to which fighter lands a big shot first. The more conservative bet would be on Santos, but the more lucrative bet would be on Walker. I’m going with size, youth, and unpredictability, and I hope Walker is first to the punch.

The Bets: Walker win +134, How fight will End KO/TKO (-370), Walker Round 1,2, 3 (+220), Walker by KO/TKO (+195)