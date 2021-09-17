UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Smith vs. Spann

Smith vs. Spann Fight Information

LHW – #6 Anthony Smith (35-16-0 record) vs. #11 LHW – Ryan Spann (21-6-0 record)

Date: Saturday, September 18th

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: UFC Fight Pass

Smith vs. Spann Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Smith -172 / Spann +144

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +130, Submission +180, Points +210

Total Rounds: Over 2.5 (+114) Under 2.5 (-146)

Smith vs. Spann News, Analysis, and Picks

After successfully predicting Brunson over Till in more than 2.5 rounds, we’re back to get you set for another UFC Main Event. This Light Heavyweight contest features former UFC title contender Anthony Smith taking on Ryan Spann. Smith has had his ups and downs in the UFC since moving up to this weight class, losing to former Champion Jon Jones in 2019 and former title contender Glover Teixeira in 2020. However, Smith has also beaten two former champions in Mauricio Rua and Rashad Evans, as well as former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. Recently, Smith has strung together a two-fight win streak, ending both in the first round. Meanwhile, Spann has won an impressive nine out of his past ten fights. His only loss came courtesy of top-ten ranked Johnny Walker.

Spann enters this contest as the taller fighter, and he has a three-inch reach advantage. Spann also possesses more one-punch knockout power than Smith. In addition, Smith has suffered a lot of damage during his UFC career, especially in his fights with Aleksandar Rakic, Teixeira, and Jones. However, Smith comes into this fight with more experience and more polish.

If the match goes to the ground, Smith should have a slight advantage, but if Spann is in top position, he could rain down a lot of damage with his ground and pound. On the feet, expect Smith to maintain the distance with kicks while Spann tries to land a knockout blow. Smith should have a slight advantage in the wrestling department, so he could look to take the fight to the mat if he ends up in trouble on the feet. The ground game will be interesting because Smith should have the advantage with his defensive and offensive grappling, but Spann can change the entire fight with a punch. This fight could come down to who is the more durable fighter at this stage in their careers, and with that, Spann has a slight advantage.

The Bets: Spann win +144, Over 2.5 Rounds (+114), Spann by Points (+210), Fight Ends by Points (+210)

