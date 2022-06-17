A UFC top ten featherweight bout headlines this card with Calvin Kattar taking on Josh Emmett. Here are some bets to consider for Saturday’s bouts:

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022 | Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Moody Center – Austin, Texas | TV: ESPN2

Seniors Tour

It’s been a long journey to get these two in the cage. Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone was initially scheduled for April 30, moved to May 7, and will finally take place on June 18. Despite a nearly 33-month lay-off, Lauzon has the most recent win of these two but is 1-3 over his past four fights. Cerrone has fared even worse, losing five of his past six bouts with one no contest. However, Cerrone has been more active than Lauzon and has faced higher-quality opponents. At +150, Cerrone finding a KO/TKO or DQ win over a rusty Lauzon holds some value.

Early Knockout

Eddie Wineland has been fighting quality opponents in the bantamweight division for over a decade. Unfortunately, he has lost four of his past five fights. Cody Stamann hasn’t performed much better, losing three straight fights. However, this might be the end of the road for Wineland. The former UFC bantamweight challenger turns 38 in a week and can’t keep up with the UFC’s best. Stamann isn’t the UFC’s best, but he’s likely quick enough to dispatch Wineland. Stamann is one of the bigger outright favorites, and at +400 for a first-round KO/TKO or DQ, he’s worth considering.

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett Odds

Odds to Win: Kattar -240 | Emmett +195

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ +125 | Submission +700 | Decision -135

Will the fight go the distance? Yes -135 | No +100

Featherweight Main Event

Calvin Kattar (23-5-0) is coming off back-to-back Fight of the Night performances, beating highly touted Giga Chikadze and losing to former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway. He’s 7-3 in ten UFC fights, including knockouts of both Jeremy Stephens and Ricardo Lamas. Josh Emmett (17-2-0) has won four straight and is 8-2 in his ten UFC fights, including knockouts of Michael Johnson and Lamas. At +195, Emmett may be undervalued but Kattar is on another level. Look for Kattar to finish Emmett with strikes and take him at +200 to win by KO/TKO or DQ.

UFC 275 Picks

Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone

Cerrone by KO/TKO or DQ (+150)

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Stamann by first-round KO/TKO or DQ (+400)

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Kattar by KO/TKO or DQ (+200)