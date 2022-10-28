UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen Preview & Best Bets

A top-ten featherweight bout headlines UFC Fight Night 213 as No. 5 Calvin Kattar faces No. 6 Arnold Allen.

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 5:30 p.m. ET Venue: UFC Apex – Enterprise, Nevada | TV: ESPN2

The Pitbull and the Bigfoot

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Arlovski is on a four-fight win streak, but at 43 years old doesn’t have much left in the tank. However, at 37, de Lima is no spring chicken.

Arlovski has been on the right side of several decisions of late, including two split outcomes, but is a shell of his former self. Arlovski is two inches taller and will have a two-inch reach advantage.

De Lima has a terrible ground game, but Arlovski doesn’t look for takedowns at this stage of his career. De Lima will look to outpoint the former champ with leg and body kicks, which should be pretty successful. Expect de Lima to win a plodding three-round decision, priced at +195.

Is The Prediction Pain For The Dirty Bird?

The only welterweight matchup on the card will feature Tim Means taking on Max Griffin. Means is coming off a loss to Kevin Holland but won three in a row before that. Meanwhile, Griffin is coming off a loss to Neil Magny and also won three before that.

Both fighters are essentially journeymen, alternating wins and losses throughout their careers. At 38 (Means) and 36 (Griffin), this could be the last chance for one of these fighters, so it may come down to who wants the win more.

Means is three inches taller, but Griffin will have a one-inch reach advantage. Means averages 0.65 more significant strikes per minute and absorbs 0.31 fewer. Griffin should enjoy a slight power advantage, but not enough to warrant being the favorite. Take Means to win outright at +154.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Featherweight Main Event

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Odds to Win: Kattar -111 | Allen -115

Kattar -111 | Allen -115 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +180 | Submission +500 | Decision -140

KO/TKO +180 | Submission +500 | Decision -140 Will the fight go the distance? Yes -130 | No -102

Calvin Kattar represents a significant challenge to Arnold Allen. Allen is on a nine-fight win streak and has only one loss in 19 fights. Kattar has two losses in his past five fights, a controversial split decision against Josh Emmett and a bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

However, Kattar has UFC wins over Andre Fili, Shane Burgos, Chris Fishgold, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Dan Ige, and Giga Chikadze. Kattar is three inches taller and will have a two-inch reach advantage. Allen will have a wrestling advantage, averaging one takedown more per 15 minutes.

Still, Kattar has a 91% takedown defense rate. A large discrepancy in the striking is that Kattar outputs 1.88 more significant strikes per minute but absorbs 4.93 more. Kattar’s last three fights have been awarded Fight of the Night, showing he can perform in a war of attrition.

This contest is evenly matched, but Kattar should have a slight edge at -111.

UFC Fight Night 213 Betting Card