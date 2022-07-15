UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Preview & Best Bets
Tyler Mason
A featherweight bout headlines UFC Long Island as former UFC Featherweight title contender Brian Ortega takes on Yair Rodriguez. Here are some bets to consider for Saturday’s bouts:
Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Venue: UBS Arena – Elmont, New York | TV: ABC
End of the Road
Jessica Penne welcomes former Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion and Invicta FC Strawweight Champion Emily Ducote to the UFC. Since returning to Strawweight, Ducote has won five of her past six fights, four of which she finished her opponent. Penne is also 39 years old, and Father Time is undefeated in mixed martial arts.
At -155, look for Ducote to begin her UFC run with a win.
Swimming in the Deep End
The Bantamweight division is so stacked that Ricky Simon and an undefeated Jack Shore are relegated to the prelims. Simon will be Shore’s toughest test, but one he should overcome. Shore is a brilliant fighter, with a strong jab and a varied attack. Simon is an excellent athlete, a good wrestler, strikes with volume, and uses feints well. Even though this should be a close fight, Shore probably edges it out.
Take Shore by Decision/Technical Decision at +150.
Featherweight Main Event
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds
Odds to Win: Ortega -175 | Rodriguez +145
How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ +200 | Submission +200 | Decision +100
Will the fight go the distance? Yes +100 | No -140
Both fighters are coming off a loss, Yair Rodriguez losing to Max Holloway and Brian Ortega losing to the UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. Ortega is a highly durable fighter, only ever being finished by Holloway. Rodriguez has been finished twice in his career, once before joining the UFC and once by Frankie Edgar. Ortega is primarily a submission fighter but has improved his striking, specifically his jab. This fight should be exhilarating, and the opportunity for Ortega to pull off a submission is strong.
At +200, Ortega by submission is an attractive line.
