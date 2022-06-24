UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Preview & Best Bets

A UFC top 15 lightweight bout headlines this card, with Arman Tsarukyan taking on Mateusz Gamrot. Here are some bets to consider for Saturday’s bouts:

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. ET Venue: UFC Apex – Enterprise, Nevada | TV: ESPN2

Knockout or Submission?

When Chris Curtis and Rodolfo Vieira lock horns, it looks like there are only two ways this fight can end. Either Curtis can land a knockout punch, or Vieira will take him down and submit the journeyman. Vieira is one of the most decorated Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black Belts ever. He also won the under 99 kg (218 lbs) division at ADCC 2015, essentially the Olympics of no-gi submission grappling.

The only knock against Vieira is he lost by submission to Anthony Hernandez in February of 2021 after gassing horribly. Curtis didn’t knock out bums in his first two UFC fights, but there’s value with Vieira as an underdog. At +325, take Vieira to win by first-round submission.

Contender vs. Prospect

Tenth-ranked welterweight Neil Magny faces undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. Magny is one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC, but Rakhmonov is still an unknown quantity. Rakhmonov has finished every fighter he’s stepped into a cage with, eight by knockout and seven by submission, including his three UFC contests.

Chances are Rakhmonov should win this fight, but Magny should not be a three-to-one dog. Magny has a great pace and excellent endurance, and Rakhmonov has only seen the third round once in his career. It could get interesting if Magny can stretch this fight to the third round. At +150, a decision finish could be a sneaky value bet.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Odds to Win: Tsarukyan -275 | Gamrot +220

Tsarukyan -275 | Gamrot +220 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ +150 | Submission +325 | Decision -110

KO/TKO/DQ +150 | Submission +325 | Decision -110 Will the fight go the distance? Yes -110 | No -125

Lightweight Main Event

Arman Tsarukyan (18-2-0) has won his past five UFC fights and his past two by TKO. His only UFC loss was his debut against Islam Makhachev. Mateusz Gamrot (20-1-0, 1 NC) has won his past three UFC fights by finishing with two knockouts and one submission. His only UFC loss was in his debut, a split decision to Guram Kutateladze.

Gamrot is a two-time ADCC European Champion and a former two-division champion in Poland’s KSW promotion. Since rebounding from their debut losses, both of these fighters have looked amazing. Tsarukyan will have a definite advantage in the striking and is an excellent wrestler. Gamrot is well-rounded and will likely have the edge on the mat. At +220, Gamrot is a live dog.

UFC Vegas 57 Picks