WynnBET and SportsGrid Announce In-Game Live Program Sponsorship

LAS VEGAS (August 9, 2022) — WynnBET and SportsGrid announced a strategic program sponsorship of the In-Game Live All Access Saturday edition.

The WynnBET content sponsorship will include major sports betting coverage focused on college events, MLB, NBA, NHL and more. The program will integrate contributor gaming insights from the WynnBET trading team. In addition, the WynnBET contributors will provide the In-Game Live All Access audience with a comprehensive review of the upcoming games, odds and moneylines. The appearances from the trading room will include consumer promotions and feature special events coverage, such as the World Series, FIFA World Cup and primetime college football games.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome WynnBET as a sponsor to the network’s live weekend coverage of games and special events,” said Jordan Bayroff, VP of Business Development & Marketing at SportsGrid. “WynnBET’s traders have demonstrated a record of providing insightful perspective and reporting across WynnBET’s platforms. The opportunity to integrate the WynnBET trading team of experts as contributors during the In-Game Live All Access weekend coverage enhances the viewer experience providing informative, insightful and real-time perspective.”

The WynnBET In-Game Live All Access sponsorship will be on the SportsGrid Network, supported by a social media campaign across SportsGrid’s and WynnBET’s social media platforms.