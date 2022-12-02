World Cup Best Bets: Netherlands vs USA | Round of 16

We have arrived at the knockout stages! The Netherlands and USA will lead the way as we begin the do-or-die stage of our journey toward the World Cup Final. Neither of these sides has suffered a loss in this tournament, despite the USA matching up against England and Wales.

The Netherlands has had a much easier time so far, but the squad has yet to be able to fully click. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador sandwiched between two 2-0 wins over Senegal, and Qatar has been less than impressive.

USA vs. Netherlands Game Information

Location: Khalifa International Stadium | Al Rayyan, Qatar

Khalifa International Stadium | Al Rayyan, Qatar Date: Dec. 3 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET | TV: FOX

Gregg Berhalter has yet to get his misfiring USA squad to score goals. On the other hand, they have yet to concede a goal from open play in the tournament. Now is the time for him to unleash Gio Reyna, something many US fans have been clamoring for.

It appears that Christian Pulisic will be ready to face the Netherlands on Saturday – an update Pulisic delivered from the hospital after suffering a pelvic contusion late into the game against Iran. This could push Berhalter into finally unleashing his potential match-winner.

Cody Gakpo. You must stop Cody Gakpo. I don’t know how; I don’t know if it’s possible. But the US has to find a way to prevent the 23-year-old marksman from scoring his fourth goal in four games at this World Cup.

Another frightening prospect is getting goals against a side marshaled by Virgil Van Dijk. It can be done, Ecuador did it, but it isn’t easy. The best-case scenario for the US is that these sides cancel each other out, and the game goes to penalties. Then, it’s in the hands of fate.

USA vs. Netherlands Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Netherlands (-110) | Draw (+230) | USA (+340)

Netherlands (-110) | Draw (+230) | USA (+340) Advance: Netherlands (-235) | USA (+190)

Netherlands (-235) | USA (+190) Total: OVER 2.5 (+136) | UNDER 2.5 (-166)

The US will have a lot to handle with this Dutch side. However, the distance between these two sides is much smaller than that between Senegal and England, Argentina and Australia, and France and Poland. It will be one of the more competitive fixtures in the Round of 16.

How have these teams fared recently in the World Cup? Neither qualified for the 2018 World Cup. The US has been eliminated at this stage in its last two World Cups (2010 and 2014). Meanwhile, the Netherlands qualified for the semifinals in their last three times of asking (2006, 2010, and 2014).

My gut tells me to ride with Oranje, the better side. The Netherlands is blessed with more talent and is better drilled than the USMNT. Yet, the little voice in my head whispers, “golden boy Christian Pulisic to the rescue.” This has resulted in the removal of my finger from the bet button.

USA vs. Netherlands Prop Picks on FanDuel

Both Teams To Score? NO (-134)

NO (-134) Half-Time Result? Draw (-105)

Draw (-105) Cody Gakpo Anytime Goalscorer (+260)

This will be a cagey game, and the Dutch defense is the best the US has gone against in Qatar. It’s been a struggle for them to score – but the same goes for the Netherlands. While they have scored, they’ve done so against lower opposition. This could easily finish 1-0 or, better yet, 0-0.

There are some scenarios where the US wins this game, but I’m not willing to put my money down on any of them. This is the closest I can get. They will keep the game close – but if it comes down to extra time or penalties, I’m afraid I can’t get behind the Boys in Blue.

When a young player is having a tournament like Gakpo is, it’s best to stop asking questions. Jump on board and enjoy the ride. He’s a sensational talent, already linked to some of the biggest clubs in the world. His time is now, and if there’s going to be a deciding goal, expect him to strike.

Fun fact: this season, he has more assists than goals for his club, PSV. He ain’t a one-trick-pony.

Netherlands vs USA: Players to Watch