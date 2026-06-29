MoonPay X Games League era begins in Golden State

SACRAMENTO — A new chapter in action sports officially launched over the weekend, as X Games Sacramento 2026 offered a full slate of world-class athletes and debuted a new team-based format, X Games League (XGL). Records were broken, medals were awarded, and the first leg of team points began to add up.

Athletes now represent clubs from Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo and Tokyo. The summer of extreme travels from California to Japan in July, with finals taking place shortly after in New Orleans. A grand prize of $500,000 will be shared amongst the winning squad.

From teenage prodigies to Olympic veterans, over one hundred athletes took part across three disciplines: Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X.

Justin Dowell goes back-to-back in BMX Park

The opening competition of the weekend featured one of the deepest BMX Park fields in recent memory. Seven of the eight finalists had already won X Games gold in the event, making every run a battle between established champions.

On his third and final run, Dowell put together a nearly flawless performance, highlighted by a 360 double tail whip and a massive 900 no-hander to cap the run, scoring a 97.00 from the judges and a second consecutive gold medal.

“This isn't just a medal, this is thousands and thousands of hours in a training facility,” Dowell said. “This is an example of hard work.”

He's on a heater! Justin Dowell continues the streak with his second straight Men's BMX Park gold at @moonpay X Games Sacramento pic.twitter.com/4Y1LSYauw3 — X Games (@XGames) June 27, 2026

Arisa Trew continues building a historic resume

At just 16 years old, Australia's Arisa Trew is redefining what's possible in women's skateboarding. Representing XC Tokyo, Trew captured her ninth career X Games gold medal after posting a winning score of 92.66 on her second run in Women's Skateboard Park.

Her run was packed with technical difficulty throughout the course, including a backside 540 over the channel and her specialty, a switch McTwist. While her medal grows, Trew said her motivation remains focused on raising the level of the sport.

“I'm just super happy that I can be a part of inspiring the next generation of riders,” Trew said. “I've always been a competitive person, and I always want to do my best and push myself to the next level.”

One step closer to tying the most golds for any woman in X Games history! Arisa Trew captures her 9th gold medal for XC Tokyo in Women's Skateboard Park at @moonpay X Games Sacramento pic.twitter.com/8g931aQodC — X Games (@XGames) June 27, 2026

Trew continued her dominance Saturday in Skateboard Vert Best Trick. The win marked her second gold medal of the weekend and 10th career X Games gold, tying her with Lindsey Jacobellis for the most X Games gold medals by a woman in X Games history. Her switch McTwist was simply too much to handle. Blue skies, packed grandstands and nonstop action set the stage Saturday as skateboarding, BMX and Moto X athletes delivered one of the deepest competition days of the weekend. Records were extended, history was made and hometown favorites gave Sacramento fans plenty to cheer about.

Gui Khury keeps rewriting the record books

17-year-old Gui Khury continues to make X Games history. Competing with a broken wrist, the Brazilian landed a kickflip body varial 900 on his very first attempt to capture another Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick gold medal.

The victory marked Khury's sixth consecutive Vert Best Trick title and a record-setting seventh gold medal in the discipline. He also became the most decorated teenager in X Games history with 17 career medals, including 11 gold after sweeping the weekend in Men’s Skateboard Vert.

“I'm feeling really happy,” Khury said. “Especially with this broken wrist I have, I grabbed with my other hand to land my best trick. It hasn't been an easy year for me. This is my first win this year, so I'm really happy about that.”

Gui Khury wins gold for XC São Paulo in Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick with a kickflip body varial 900 at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/p9aDbVDWJb — X Games (@XGames) June 27, 2026

Ginwoo Onodera dominates the street course

The future of street skateboarding was on full display Saturday. 16-year-old Ginwoo Onodera continued his breakout season, capturing Men's Skateboard Street gold for XC New York with a technical run that featured a switch frontside 270 blunt slide to fakie down the handrail and a kickflip frontside blunt slide to big spin out down the big handrail.

As he prepared for his final trick, the Sacramento crowd gave him an extra boost.

“I could hear my name coming from the crowd just as I was about to land my trick," Onodera said. "It really hyped me up.”

Ginwoo Onodera wins gold for XC New York in the @monsterenergy Men’s Skateboard Street at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/5S8SW6kZWX — X Games (@XGames) June 27, 2026

Skateboarding icon Nyjah Huston finished with silver after another brilliant performance, narrowly missing what would have been his record-tying gold medal. A victory would have tied BMX legend Garrett Reynolds for the most X Games gold medals in history.

Ryan Williams lands another never-been-done trick, twice

The Aussie BMX legend has built a career on doing what nobody else can. He claimed Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick gold after landing a 540 front flip flair on the vert wall, an NBD in competition, earning the Australian his 12th X Games gold medal.

“It's always good to win a gold. Shout out to my boy Oliver Tree," Williams said. "He was a genuine friend to me. I wanted to give back to him in a way that I could by naming a trick after him. So the alley-oop 540 front flair, we are going to call it the 'Oliver Twist.’”

.@TheRWilly wins the gold for XC São Paulo with a NBD 540 frontflip flair on the vert wall during the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/WDDT3u3NLS — X Games (@XGames) June 27, 2026

Gavin Bottger defends Skateboard Park title

SoCal's Bottger successfully defended his title with a smooth, consistent second run featuring a slob fast plant on the tower, kickflip Indy, Madonna, gap to crooked grind to fakie through the corner and a switch backside tail grab 360 over the hip.

The victory marked Bottger's second consecutive Skateboard Park gold medal and the fifth X Games medal of his career.

“I don't really know how I'm feeling right now. I'm tripping,” Bottger said. “I just wanted to skate my best, have fun and let the park take me where it wanted to take me.”

Behind him, 15-year-old Egoitz Bijueska made history by becoming the first Spanish skateboarder to win an X Games medal after earning silver. Veteran Tom Schaar rounded out the podium with the 10th bronze medal of his X Games career.

Gavin Bottger wins gold in Men’s Skateboard Park at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/MRuygglwZU — X Games (@XGames) June 28, 2026

Patrick Evans earns career-defining Moto X victory

Riding the only electric motorcycle in this weekend's Moto X competition, Evans landed a Nak-Nak no-hander front flip to win Moto X Best Trick with a score of 95.66.

The victory gave Evans his second career X Games gold medal and his first in Best Trick.

“Winning Best Trick is a lot more meaningful than Best Whip because it's the gnarliest thing you can do, so I never thought I'd have it,” Evans said. “It hasn't sunk in yet. I really didn't think I'd win, even if I stuck my trick. I thought someone else would have something gnarlier.”

Patrick Evans wins gold with a frontflip nac-nac no-hander in Moto X Best Trick at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/Wv7pxXLDzF — X Games (@XGames) June 28, 2026

Brady Baker delivers in front of hometown crowd

In one of the weekend's most anticipated BMX contests, Baker outdueled defending champion Ryan Williams to capture his third X Games BMX Dirt gold medal.

“This one feels good,” Baker said. “It's amazing to win in front of a hometown crowd. I've been out here training, working my butt off, and to get a gold medal here in Sacramento, in front of the home crowd, in front of my whole family, everybody that supports me, this one means a lot.”

Brady Baker wins gold for XC LA in @stake Men’s BMX Dirt at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/n7rwo33Prd — X Games (@XGames) June 28, 2026

Ito claims double gold in women’s skateboard street, best trick

Miyu Ito earned her second career gold medal after a technical run featuring a backside tail slide on the box, blunt stall 180 on the quarter pipe, frontside blunt slide on the A-frame rail, and a frontside feeble grind. The 19-year-old came back from a vicious slam only one year ago. Defending women's skateboard street champion and XGL no. 1 draft pick Chloe Covell claimed silver, earning the ninth X Games medal of her career. A third gold medal was delivered later in the day, winning best trick with a frontside blunt slide shuv-it out on a 12-stair handrail.

"I wanted to pick my lines smoothly and execute them as much as I could. I'm very happy. Each and every trick I did was specific, so I wanted to make each one as perfect as possible," said Ito.

Miyu Ito wins gold for XC Tokyo in @monsterenergy Women’s Skateboard Street at @moonpayhq X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/AdhHz2GJ2s — X Games (@XGames) June 28, 2026

A clean sweep for Gui Khury in men’s skateboard vert

Brazilian teenager Gui Khury captured his fifth consecutive gold in the discipline. An onslaught of tricks included an alley-oop backside 540 kickflip Indy 900, kickflip body varial 540, stalefish 540, kickflip Indy 540, and a body varial 900. Khury now holds 12 X Games gold medals and continues to extend his status as the most decorated teen competitor in X Games history.

Gui Khury wins gold for XC São Paulo in MoonPay Men’s Skateboard Vert at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/kI4tLHJ7KE — X Games (@XGames) June 28, 2026

Reynolds strikes again, claims 17th career X Games gold in men’s bmx street

In his final run, 35-year-old Garrett Reynolds cemented his legacy as the most decorated athlete in X Games history. Reynolds sealed the victory with a run featuring a double truck driver down the stairs, double peg up rail to hard 180 tail whip, 540 over the fire pit, and a feeble 360. With the win, Reynolds has now medaled in 22 of the 24 BMX Street contests in X Games history, including 15 gold medals.

“I’m excited I got the gold. You put a lot of pressure on yourself, so just to be able to pull the run I wanted, that’s what makes me happy,” said Reynolds. “The people of Nor Cal are amazing. There’s a real die-hard fan base here, which is amazing.”

Garrett Reynolds wins gold for XC São Paulo in @monsterenergy Men’s BMX Street at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/PJyoQWK0L4 — X Games (@XGames) June 28, 2026

Rookie Miharu Ozawa earns first X Games medal in bmx park

In her X Games debut, 16-year-old Miharu Ozawa took her opponents by storm in run 2, sitting comfortably in the lead with scores in the 90s. In her third run, she upped her score to a 95.33 to upset two-time X Games Women’s BMX Park champion, twenty-four-year-old Hannah Roberts who was looking for a three-peat.

“I held back a little bit in the first run, but in the second and third, I gave it all. This was my first X Games so I was nervous, but I was able to enjoy it, so I'm really happy. Let’s go!” said Ozawa.

Miharu Ozawa wins gold for XC Tokyo in Women’s BMX Park at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/HVdfTBrk7y — X Games (@XGames) June 29, 2026

Ryan Williams accomplishes the impossible with two NBD's

An electrifying BMX Dirt Best Trick final saw Williams continue his historic weekend, claiming his second gold medal and 16th X Games medal of his career. He scored his fourth consecutive BMX Dirt Best Trick crown by landing the first-ever front flip cannonball nothing front bike flip in competition.

“I pedaled as fast as I could because there was wind. I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” said Williams. “Holy moly. I can't believe it. Four in a row. I really wasn't counting. I just come out here and do my best.”

.@therwilly secures the gold for XC São Paulo with a NBD frontflip cannon ball nothing front bike flip in @stake BMX Dirt Best Trick at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/VU1VctkhqU — X Games (@XGames) June 29, 2026

Juni Kang adds first gold to landmark X Games weekend

Korea's Juni Kang took home the top prize after landing a nollie backside 270 heelflip to boardslide 270 out on the large 12-stair handrail. The victory came one day after Kang earned bronze in men's skateboard street. Kang first made history at X Games Osaka 2025, where he won silver in his Skateboard Street debut to become the first Korean skateboarder to earn an X Games medal.

“This is so crazy. Dream. Come. True. Thank you so much!” said Kang.

Juni Kung wins his first X Games gold with a nollie backside 270 heelflip to boardslide 270 out of the 12-stair handrail in @monsterenergy Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick at @moonpay X Games Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/4Ggl9IqdEU — X Games (@XGames) June 29, 2026

Mia Kretzer delivers storybook finish to the weekend

Bringing the three-day action sports festival to a close, the women’s skateboard vert final offered a memorable finale as 11-year-old Mia Kretzer delivered in the clutch. She is the youngest gold medalist in X Games history.

“I'm so excited. I'm so happy. I can't believe that I just won the gold medal. I just went and did my best and had everyone in the L.A. box supporting me, and I had everyone back home behind me. It was just so cool,” said Kretzer.