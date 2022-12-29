Get your best ball shined up, those slippy shoes on, and your wrist brace dusted off because we’re going bowling! Bowl season is here, and we are getting you ready by previewing every single game. Here we head to Hotlanta for the 55th annual Peach Bowl as defending champions, the Georgia Bulldogs face the Ohio State Buckeyes with a spot in the National Championship waiting in the wings.

Peach Bowl Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022, | Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA | How To Watch: ESPN

Record: #4 OSU (11-1) | #1 UGA (13-0)

Spread: UGA -6.5 | Moneyline: OSU +215 – UGA -265 | Total: 62.5

The Georgia Bulldogs have seen this movie before. Last year UGA was a -a 7.5-point favorite in the CFP semifinal facing this year’s other bracket semifinalist, the Michigan Wolverines. The ‘Dawgs went on to not only cover but win-handily before capturing the National Championship over Alabama. This year, Georgia will have to get by another big brand college football program to have a chance at defending their title when they meet Ohio State.

The Buckeyes backed their way into a playoff spot after getting motored by Michigan in their last game of the season. Many thanks go to Utah for downing USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Had they won, the Trojans would likely be playing Georgia for a spot in the Final.

Instead, the banged-up Buckeyes get a chance at redemption. Ohio State’s second-ranked offense may have trouble keeping up with their 44.5 points per game average without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson out with injuries. OSU also may have trouble against one of the best defenses in college football.

Georgia allowed the second-fewest points this season, giving up just 12.8 per game. The Bulldogs also boast the Nation’s top run-stopping D, allowing just 77 yards weekly on the ground. Along with a stellar defense, Georgia can score with the best of them and will put Ohio State to the test.

The Bulldogs own a top-10 scoring offense, putting up over 39 points per game. Georgia deploys a balanced attack, in the top 20 in both rushing and passing yards. They will have to bring their best against an OSU D that allowed just 19.3 points per game, the 13th-best mark in the Nation.

Despite repping an elite defense, Ohio State has hit the over in nine of their past 10 games. The Bulldogs are no stranger to going above game totals either, hitting the over in three of four and four of their final six.

OSU has not been nearly as good covering spreads as they have hitting overs. The Buckeyes covered just once in their final five games and were favored in all of them. Georgia has also struggled to cover large spreads, failing to do so in two of their last three.

Ohio State Buckeyes Insights:

#4 Ohio State is 11-2 (.846) when having a turnover margin within one of the opposing team since the 2021 season — 3rd-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .498

— ; #4 Ohio State is 19-2 (.905) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns since the 2021 season — 3rd-best in FBS ; Average: .517 #4 Ohio State is undefeated (11-0) when committing less than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season — best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .390

— ; #4 Ohio State is — ; #4 Ohio State is 16-3 (.842) when the opposing team rushes more than 30 times since the 2021 season — 3rd-best in FBS ; Average: .421

— ; #4 Ohio State is 21-2 (.913) when rushing at least 4 yards in a play 10 or more times since the 2021 season — 2nd-best in FBS ;

Georgia Bulldogs Insights:

#1 Georgia is 24-1 (.889) when rushing at least 4 yards in a play 10 or more times since the 2021 season — 3rd-best in FBS ; Average: .497

— ; #1 Georgia is undefeated (7-0) when committing less than 60 yards in penalties — best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .376

— ; #1 Georgia is 23-1 (.852) when rushing for more than 100 yards since the 2021 season — best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .463

— ; #1 Georgia is undefeated (10-0) when the opposing team rushes more than 30 times since the 2021 season — best in FBS ; Average: .421

— ; #1 Georgia is undefeated (9-0) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns — best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .443

Peach Bowl Matchup Insights: