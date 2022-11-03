BETTING NCAA NCAAF
04:39 PM, November 3, 2022

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

#16 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) @ Indiana Hoosiers (3-5)

Date: Nov. 05 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Penn State Nittany Lions  Open -14.5   -110   O 53.5   -110   -650  
 Current -13.5   -110   49.5   -110   -530  
Indiana Hoosiers  Open +14.5   -110   U 53.5   -110   +460  
 Current +13.5   -110   49.5   -110   +390  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Penn State is 5-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 47.2 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Indiana is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.6 points per game which has been on average 2.1 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Penn State and Indiana average 49.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Penn State is 7-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 1.8 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Indiana is 8-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -4.3 points per game which has been on average 5.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Penn State and Indiana average -3.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.9 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.