Best Bets for Wednesday’s Champions League Slate: Madrid Hosts City, Arsenal Plays Away

Real Madrid hosts Manchester City in a crucial clash, while Arsenal looks to stay dominant in UCL play on a visit to Belgium as they face Club Brugge. Get expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Arena: Estadio Bernebeu

Estadio Bernebeu Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Date: Wednesday, December 9th

Wednesday, December 9th Where to Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Moneyline: RM +181 | Draw +279 | MC +118

RM +181 | Draw +279 | MC +118 Total: Over 3.5 (+106) | Under 3.5 (-137)

It was a disastrous weekend for Real Madrid in La Liga, as they fell 2-0 to Celta Vigo and lost another pivotal defender, Eder Militao, to injury. They are already looking unlikely to have star attacker Kylian Mbappe for the match, leaving them mightily shorthanded against a Manchester City side that is starting to find its scoring boots with 11 goals in its past three fixtures. With Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba, and Dean Huijsen all currently dealing with injuries along the backline, we expect the Citizens to take full advantage of that mismatch and take care of business away from home in this spot.

The Pick: Manchester City ML

Where to Watch Club Brugge vs. Arsenal

Arena: Jan Breydel Stadium

Jan Breydel Stadium Location: Bruges, Belgium

Bruges, Belgium Date: Wednesday, December 9th

Wednesday, December 9th Where to Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Moneyline: CB +684 | Draw +425 | ARS -291

CB +684 | Draw +425 | ARS -291 Total: Over 3.5 (+228) | Under 3.5 (-169)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta continues to prove that he is one of the best in the world at getting the most out of his side on a short week when playing in the Champions League. Through five group stage matches this season, the Gunners have netted 14 goals and allowed just one, putting them atop the UCL table entering Matchweek 6. Between squad rotation, tactics, and the overall intensity from the sideline, he ensures the club rarely posts a letdown performance on Tuesday or Wednesday nights on Europe’s biggest stage. We expect more of the same against a far lesser Club Brugge side, even in this tricky away fixture. Let’s go brave and back Arsenal to win by at least three goals at a juicy price in this one.

The Pick: Arsenal -2.5 (+340)

