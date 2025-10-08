Live NowLive
College Baseball · 1 hour ago

D1Baseball: NIL 2025 College Baseball Top 54 Rankings

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 2. Enrique Bradfield Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Vanderbilt 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 170 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (17th) by Baltimore Orioles (2023)

    Birthplace: Hialeah, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 98,900

     

  • 3. Cam Thompson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Texas State 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 2

    Weight: 220 lb

    Birthplace: Owasso, Oklahoma

    Social Media Followers: 111,100

  • 4. Jac Caglianone

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Florida 

    Position: 1B/RF

    Height: 6 ft 5

    Weight: 250 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (6th) by Kansas City Royals (2024)

    Birthplace: Tampa, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 46,000

  • 5. Christian Moore

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Tennessee 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 210 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (8th) by Los Angeles Angels (2024)

    Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

    Social Media Followers: 17,300

     

  • 6. Derek Blackmore

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Coppin State 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 1

    Weight: 200 lb

    Class: Senior

    Birthplace: Kansas City Missouri

    Social Media Followers: 66,500

  • 7. DeAmez Ross

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Florida State 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 186 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 23,000

  • 8. Jett Johnston

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Auburn

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 1

    Weight: 210 lb

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 6,000

  • 9. JJ Wetherholt

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: West Virginia 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 10

    Weight: 190 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (7th) by St. Louis Cardinals (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 15,300

  • 10. Gavin Casas

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: South Carolina 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 230 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 9,500

  • 11. Gavin Guidry

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: LSU 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 2

    Weight: 180 lb

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 18,300

  • 12. Brady Sullivan

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Texas A&M 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 2

    Weight: 200 lb

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 2,461

  • 13. Landon Beidelschies

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Ohio State 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 3

    Weight: 225 lb

    Drafted: 6th Round by Atlanta Braves (2025)

    Social Media Followers: 2,750

  • 14. Ryan Prager

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Texas A&M 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 3

    Weight: 200 lb

    Drafted: 9th Round by Cleveland Guardians (2025)

    Social Media Followers: 2,277

  • 15. Jordan Carrion

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: South Carolina 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 1

    Weight: 162 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 7,939

  • 16. Ethan Petry

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: South Carolina 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 230 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Washington Nationals (2025)

    Social Media Followers: 8,000

  • 17. Chase Burns

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Wake Forest 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 195 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (2nd) by Cincinnati Reds (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 22,000

  • 18. Jackson Nicklaus

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Oklahoma

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 190 lb

    Drafted: 17th Round by Los Angeles Dodgers (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 3,619

  • 19. Blake Burke

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Tennessee 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 3

    Weight: 240 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (34th) by Milwaukee Brewers (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 14,700

  • 20. James Tibbs

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Florida State 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 200 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (13th) by San Francisco Giants (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 3,878

     

  • 21. Jack Payton

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Louisville 

    Position: Catcher

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 190 lb

    Drafted: 11th Round by San Francisco Giants (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 4,500

     

  • 22. Jared Wegner

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Arkansas 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 220 lb

    Drafted: 9th Round by New York Yankees (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 5,600

  • 23. Cade Brown

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Georgia 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 233 lb

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 1,839

  • 24. Nick Powers

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Michigan State 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 1

    Weight: 200 lb

    Team: Rocky Mountain Vibes (Ind)

    Social Media Followers: 2,903

  • 25. Titan Kamaka

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Mercer 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 177 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 1,552

  • 26. Benjamin Blackwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Clemson 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 190 lb

    Team: Charleston Dirty Birds (Ind)

    Social Media Followers: 2,521

  • 27. Casey Cook

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: North Carolina 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 195 lb

    Drafted: 3rd Round by Texas Rangers (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 4,463

  • 28. Vance Honeycutt

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: North Carolina 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 3

    Weight: 205 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (22nd) by Baltimore Orioles (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 13,100

  • 29. Maui Ahuna

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Tennessee 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 1

    Weight: 175 lb

    Drafted: 4th Round by San Francisco Giants (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 3,631

  • 30. Jaxson Crull

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Oklahoma State 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 174 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 2,690

  • 31. Calvin Harris

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Ole Miss 

    Position: Catcher

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 205 lb

    Drafted: 4th Round by Chicago White Sox (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 8,800

  • 32. Carter Holton

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Vanderbilt 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 201 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Atlanta Braves (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 7,800

  • 33. Jack Bulger

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Vanderbilt 

    Position: Catcher

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 216 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 7,552

  • 34. Jack Dougherty

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Ole Miss 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 215 lb

    Drafted: 9th Round by Minnesota Twins (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 7,500

  • 35. Luke Holman

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: LSU 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 201 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Cincinnati Reds (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 5,550

  • 36. Gage Jump

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: LSU 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 197 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Athletics (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 4,300

  • 37. Travis Chestnut

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Texas A&M

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 7

    Weight: 155 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 1,600

  • 38. RJ Austin

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Vanderbilt 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 189 lb

    Drafted: 3rd Round by Baltimore Orioles (2025)

    Social Media Followers: 12,497

  • 39. Caden Sorrell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Texas A&M 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 200 lb

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 747

  • 40. Jason Bodin

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Oklahoma 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 3

    Weight: 184 lb

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 290

  • 41. Andrew Walters

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Miami 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 4

    Weight: 220 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Cleveland Guardians (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 1,704

  • 42. Everette Harris

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: NC State 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 2

    Weight: 172 lb

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 1,656

  • 43. Logan Maxwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Arkansas 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 5 ft 10

    Weight: 185 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 1,485

  • 44. Kemp Alderman

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Ole Miss 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 2

    Weight: 235 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Miami Marlins (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 2,440

  • 45. John Spikerman

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Oklahoma 

    Position: Outfielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 190 lb

    Drafted: 3rd Round by Philadelphia Phillies (2024)

    Social Media Followers: 1,400

  • 46. Garrett Wood

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Ole Miss 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 175 lb

    Class: Graduate

    Social Media Followers: 5,900

  • 47. Brice Matthews

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Nebraska 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 190 lb

    Drafted: 1st Round (28th) by Houston Astros (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 2,500

  • 48. Max Anderson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Nebraska 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 6 ft 0

    Weight: 215 lb

    Drafted: 2nd Round by Detroit Tigers (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 2,200

     

  • 49. Roman Kimball

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: South Carolina 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 5 ft 11

    Weight: 185 lb

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 931

  • 50. John Bolton

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Arkansas 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 10

    Weight: 185 lb

    Class: Graduate

    Social Media Followers: 981

  • 51. Tyler Meyer

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 3

    Weight: 215 lb

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 923

  • 52. Roc Riggio

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Oklahoma State 

    Position: Infielder

    Height: 5 ft 9

    Weight: 180 lb

    Drafted: 4th Round by New York Yankees (2023)

    Social Media Followers: 2,400

  • 53. Mason Nichols

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Ole Miss 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 5

    Weight: 220 lb

    Drafted: 9th Round by Tampa Bay Rays (2025)

    Social Media Followers: 3,600

  • 54. Zane Petty

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    College: Texas Tech 

    Position: Pitcher

    Height: 6 ft 1

    Weight: 165 lb

    Drafted: 18th Round by Cleveland Guardians (2025)

    Social Media Followers: 603

     

