D1Baseball: NIL 2025 College Baseball Top 54 Rankings
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
54. Zane Petty
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Texas Tech
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 165 lb
Drafted: 18th Round by Cleveland Guardians (2025)
Social Media Followers: 603
1. Tre Morgan
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: LSU
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 190 lb
Drafted: 3rd Round by Tampa Bay Rays (2023)
Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana
Social Media Followers: 95,500
2. Enrique Bradfield Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Vanderbilt
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 170 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (17th) by Baltimore Orioles (2023)
Birthplace: Hialeah, Florida
Social Media Followers: 98,900
3. Cam Thompson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Texas State
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 2
Weight: 220 lb
Birthplace: Owasso, Oklahoma
Social Media Followers: 111,100
4. Jac Caglianone
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Florida
Position: 1B/RF
Height: 6 ft 5
Weight: 250 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (6th) by Kansas City Royals (2024)
Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
Social Media Followers: 46,000
5. Christian Moore
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Tennessee
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 210 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (8th) by Los Angeles Angels (2024)
Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York
Social Media Followers: 17,300
6. Derek Blackmore
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Coppin State
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 200 lb
Class: Senior
Birthplace: Kansas City Missouri
Social Media Followers: 66,500
7. DeAmez Ross
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Florida State
Position: Outfielder
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 186 lb
Class: Senior
Birthplace: Melbourne, Florida
Social Media Followers: 23,000
8. Jett Johnston
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Auburn
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 210 lb
Class: Sophomore
Birthplace: Nederland, Texas
Social Media Followers: 6,000
9. JJ Wetherholt
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: West Virginia
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 10
Weight: 190 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (7th) by St. Louis Cardinals (2024)
Birthplace: Mars, Pennsylvania
Social Media Followers: 15,300
10. Gavin Casas
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: South Carolina
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 230 lb
Class: Senior
Birthplace: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Social Media Followers: 9,500
11. Gavin Guidry
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: LSU
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 2
Weight: 180 lb
Class: Sophomore
Birthplace: Lake Charles, Louisiana
Social Media Followers: 18,300
12. Brady Sullivan
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Texas A&M
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 2
Weight: 200 lb
Class: Sophomore
Birthplace: Cypress, Texas
Social Media Followers: 2,461
13. Landon Beidelschies
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Ohio State
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 3
Weight: 225 lb
Drafted: 6th Round by Atlanta Braves (2025)
Birthplace: Canfield, Ohio
Social Media Followers: 2,750
14. Ryan Prager
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Texas A&M
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 3
Weight: 200 lb
Drafted: 9th Round by Cleveland Guardians (2025)
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
Social Media Followers: 2,277
15. Jordan Carrion
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: South Carolina
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 162 lb
Class: Senior
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Social Media Followers: 7,939
16. Ethan Petry
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: South Carolina
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 230 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Washington Nationals (2025)
Birthplace: Orlando, Florida
Social Media Followers: 8,000
17. Chase Burns
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Wake Forest
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 195 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (2nd) by Cincinnati Reds (2024)
Social Media Followers: 22,000
18. Jackson Nicklaus
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Oklahoma
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 190 lb
Drafted: 17th Round by Los Angeles Dodgers (2024)
Social Media Followers: 3,619
19. Blake Burke
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Tennessee
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 3
Weight: 240 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (34th) by Milwaukee Brewers (2024)
Social Media Followers: 14,700
20. James Tibbs
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Florida State
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 200 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (13th) by San Francisco Giants (2024)
Social Media Followers: 3,878
21. Jack Payton
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Louisville
Position: Catcher
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 190 lb
Drafted: 11th Round by San Francisco Giants (2023)
Social Media Followers: 4,500
22. Jared Wegner
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Arkansas
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 220 lb
Drafted: 9th Round by New York Yankees (2023)
Social Media Followers: 5,600
23. Cade Brown
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Georgia
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 233 lb
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 1,839
24. Nick Powers
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Michigan State
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 200 lb
Team: Rocky Mountain Vibes (Ind)
Social Media Followers: 2,903
25. Titan Kamaka
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Mercer
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 177 lb
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 1,552
26. Benjamin Blackwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Clemson
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 190 lb
Team: Charleston Dirty Birds (Ind)
Social Media Followers: 2,521
27. Casey Cook
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: North Carolina
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 195 lb
Drafted: 3rd Round by Texas Rangers (2024)
Social Media Followers: 4,463
28. Vance Honeycutt
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: North Carolina
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 3
Weight: 205 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (22nd) by Baltimore Orioles (2024)
Social Media Followers: 13,100
29. Maui Ahuna
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Tennessee
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 1
Weight: 175 lb
Drafted: 4th Round by San Francisco Giants (2024)
Social Media Followers: 3,631
30. Jaxson Crull
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Oklahoma State
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 174 lb
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 2,690
31. Calvin Harris
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Ole Miss
Position: Catcher
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 205 lb
Drafted: 4th Round by Chicago White Sox (2023)
Social Media Followers: 8,800
32. Carter Holton
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Vanderbilt
Position: Pitcher
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 201 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Atlanta Braves (2024)
Social Media Followers: 7,800
33. Jack Bulger
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Vanderbilt
Position: Catcher
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 216 lb
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 7,552
34. Jack Dougherty
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Ole Miss
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 215 lb
Drafted: 9th Round by Minnesota Twins (2023)
Social Media Followers: 7,500
35. Luke Holman
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: LSU
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 201 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Cincinnati Reds (2024)
Social Media Followers: 5,550
36. Gage Jump
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: LSU
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 197 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Athletics (2024)
Social Media Followers: 4,300
37. Travis Chestnut
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Texas A&M
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 7
Weight: 155 lb
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 1,600
38. RJ Austin
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Vanderbilt
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 189 lb
Drafted: 3rd Round by Baltimore Orioles (2025)
Social Media Followers: 12,497
39. Caden Sorrell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Texas A&M
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 200 lb
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 747
40. Jason Bodin
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Oklahoma
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 3
Weight: 184 lb
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 290
41. Andrew Walters
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Miami
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 4
Weight: 220 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Cleveland Guardians (2023)
Social Media Followers: 1,704
42. Everette Harris
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: NC State
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 2
Weight: 172 lb
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 1,656
43. Logan Maxwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Arkansas
Position: Outfielder
Height: 5 ft 10
Weight: 185 lb
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 1,485
44. Kemp Alderman
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Ole Miss
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 2
Weight: 235 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Miami Marlins (2023)
Social Media Followers: 2,440
45. John Spikerman
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Oklahoma
Position: Outfielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 190 lb
Drafted: 3rd Round by Philadelphia Phillies (2024)
Social Media Followers: 1,400
46. Garrett Wood
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Ole Miss
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 175 lb
Class: Graduate
Social Media Followers: 5,900
47. Brice Matthews
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Nebraska
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 190 lb
Drafted: 1st Round (28th) by Houston Astros (2023)
Social Media Followers: 2,500
48. Max Anderson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Nebraska
Position: Infielder
Height: 6 ft 0
Weight: 215 lb
Drafted: 2nd Round by Detroit Tigers (2023)
Social Media Followers: 2,200
49. Roman Kimball
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: South Carolina
Position: Pitcher
Height: 5 ft 11
Weight: 185 lb
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 931
50. John Bolton
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Arkansas
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 10
Weight: 185 lb
Class: Graduate
Social Media Followers: 981
51. Tyler Meyer
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Arizona State Sun Devils
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 3
Weight: 215 lb
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 923
52. Roc Riggio
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Oklahoma State
Position: Infielder
Height: 5 ft 9
Weight: 180 lb
Drafted: 4th Round by New York Yankees (2023)
Social Media Followers: 2,400
53. Mason Nichols
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
College: Ole Miss
Position: Pitcher
Height: 6 ft 5
Weight: 220 lb
Drafted: 9th Round by Tampa Bay Rays (2025)
Social Media Followers: 3,600
