NIL 2025 College Baseball Top 54 Rankings | D1Baseball Name and Likeness List

2. Enrique Bradfield Jr.

2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

College: Vanderbilt

Position: Outfielder

Height: 6 ft 0

Weight: 170 lb

Drafted: 1st Round (17th) by Baltimore Orioles (2023)

High School: American Heritage

Birthplace: Hialeah, Florida

Social Media Followers: 98,900

