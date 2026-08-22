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ESports · 2 hours ago

G2 jawgemo on 2026: "It's been a rough season, I would say for the boys."

Sage Datuin, author

Sage Datuin

Host · Writer

Once revered as the Kings of VCT Americas, G2 Esports has had an interesting VCT 2026 season.

While the team has always struggled to secure an international title, dominating VCT Americas has never been in question since they won their first domestic title at VCT Americas KICKOFF 2025.

However, the VCT 2026 season’s elevated level of play from all 12 VCT Americas teams has made it harder for G2 Esports to maintain their remarkable consistency atop the Americas region.

“This is a growth period that we’re going through,” G2 Esports duelist jawgemo said.

Jawgemo joined G2 Esports ahead of the VCT 2025 season, where his impact was immediately greeted with three domestic titles in the VCT Americas region.

A fall from VCT Americas dominance

2026 has not granted G2 Esports that similar level of dominance, however. In the VCT 2025 season, G2 Esports dropped just one regular-season series against Sentinels in all stages of VCT Americas. In 2026, G2 Esports’ struggles have been front and center, with back-to-back 3-2 regular-season finishes.

“It’s been a rough season, I would say for the boys,” jawgemo said.

One of the biggest moot points for G2 Esports in 2026 has been figuring out their identity as a team.

 “Right now, I think we’re focused on certain things, and then something else pops up,” jawgemo said. “But you know, it’s just the name of the game.”

The VCT 2025 season showcased G2 Esports' strengths as a team with solid fundamentals. Naturally, that has led to consistency in VALORANT that only Paper Rex surpasses in the VCT Pacific region. G2 Esports’ struggles in the VCT 2026 season have helped the team understand how they operate when things aren’t going well for a prolonged period. This new perspective has helped G2 Esports start building the blocks to take things one step at a time.

“Sometimes you just can’t be the best at everything you do; it’s just about what you do in the moment to get to the next day,” jawgemo said. “I think that’s the mentality that the boys have.”

Yet despite these hardships in the VCT 2026 season, jawgemo sees it as a “wake-up call” for the team to kickstart their return to form.

“I’m glad that it’s going this way because I think we needed that wake-up call,” jawgemo said. “We are getting more reps with our team and finding our identity, so I think time will tell.”

What’s next for G2 Esports?

G2 Esports are now in the lower bracket of the VCT Americas 2026 Stage 2 Play-In after losing to FURIA in the Play-In Stage. They need seven total match wins in the lower bracket to reach the Grand Finals in Sao Paolo, Brazil. For jawgemo, the goal right now is to break this macro goal into smaller steps by focusing on what's in front of them.

“Our goal is just to make it out,” jawgemo said. “Get to playoffs.”

G2 Esports have been able to claw their way through the VCT Americas Stage 2 2026 Play-In Stage and enter playoffs immediately in the Lower Bracket. However, instead of looking at the bigger picture, it's all about the incremental steps towards reaching that goal for jawgemo.

“Just figure out what we can do to win game by game instead of fixing the whole thing,” jawgemo said. “We can’t fix the whole thing if we don’t get to where we need to be.”

So far, G2 Esports has collected three of the seven necessary wins. It will be interesting to see whether they can collect the other four to reach the Grand Finals. 

For now, they will look towards their upcoming match against ENVY on August 23, 2026, where the team’s VCT 2026 season will be on the line.

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