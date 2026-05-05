Akademiks reacts to livestream clip where Stefon Diggs’ chef allegedly tried to get free money amid Rams’ best fit

LOS ANGELES — Former New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs had signed a $69 million contract with New England, reviving his career alongside Drake Maye. But after the controversy, he was released in March and remains unsigned.

According to the New York Post, the Los Angeles Rams identified as a best fit for Diggs, “because his attitude wears out its welcome, so he is a better fit around an established quarterback than an easily influenced rookie.”

Diggs is now facing the toughest third-and-long of his career inside a Norfolk County courtroom. His former live-in chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams, has accused him of strangulation and assault. Prosecutors describe it as a violent incident, while the defense — and internet commentator and live streamer DJ Akademiks — frame it as “She’s acting like an entitled brat.”

On Monday, Akademiks shared a livestream clip on X, captioned:

“Akademiks could not believe NFL superstar Stefon Diggs’ chef tried to get free money from him and quit on him mid-season due to him having a roster.”

In the clip, Adams said:

“If you need to pay me out for the rest of the season, I’m out of your life. Give me the money for my…”

Akademiks responded:

“Ah, y'all see that, chat? Typical female behavior,” he said. “So, she realized, you see, she's not acting like an employee, chat. She's acting like an entitled brat. She's acting like a girl who been on the roster for mad long and she feels like she's getting treated like the new b****. Okay? It's like the veteran on the team getting treated like the rookie.”

Akademiks could not believe NFL superstar Stefon Diggs’ chef tried to get free money from him and quit on him mid-season due to him having a roster pic.twitter.com/ApANxCJtyK — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 5, 2026

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Reportedly, their relationship dates back to 2022, when they first connected on Instagram. Adams claims they had sexual relations before she was offered the job. In December, a dispute over her $2,000 weekly salary allegedly escalated into violence.

“When I went up to block him, he took his arms around my neck and began to choke me,” Adams testified.

Defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell countered:

“It never happened. It did not happen,” he said. “She was furious, and she wanted Mr. Diggs to pay in every sense of that word.”

He argued the accusations stemmed from resentment over missing an Art Basel/Miami trip.

Adams admitted to deleting texts out of fear they would be “perceived” against her, weakening her case. She also described losing bladder control in fear during the bedroom incident, claiming Diggs threw her on the bed and said:

“That s** you see on Instagram is not gonna work,” said Diggs, according to Court TV.

TMZ reported Cardi B initially defended Diggs by sharing texts, but later deleted them.

This case echoes a similar scandal from three decades ago: in 1995, Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon faced accusations from his wife Felicia that he slapped and choked her. Yet in court, Felicia defended Moon, leading to a rapid acquittal.