2021 PGA TOUR Championship Betting Preview

Tourney / Course Overview

The season finale of the PGA Tour is here as the year’s top 30 players head to East Lake in Atlanta to vie for the FedEx Cup and top prize of $15 million. This 7,346-yard Par 70 Donald Ross redesign always offers some great drama as the game’s very best battle it out for the biggest payday in the sport.

Patrick Cantlay will start atop the leaderboard this week at 10-under in the new (began in 2019) format that has the leader in FedEx Cup points begin in 1st place to prevent the tournament winner and the FedEx Cup Champion not being the same player. Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith round out the top 5, but all players will start within 10 strokes of the lead, making it seemingly possible for anyone in the field to win the Cup.

The Picks

This week is tricky to find much value with the staggered scoring start, so one idea is to pick one of the top three or four players that you think will ship it and allocate all your units there. I will try to present a few players further down the leaderboard that I think could get hot and win it, and a few picks for low 72-hole score without the starting position.

When you think back on the long, exciting 2020-2021 PGA Tour Season, I believe the first name that will come to mind is Collin Morikawa (+3500). The winner of two majors and a WGC, it would be fitting that he caps off his rise to superstardom with the FedEx Cup title. He has looked a little wayward in the first two playoff events, but we know Mori’s irons are always capable of blowing a field away. If he can match that with a hot putter that he has gotten a few times this summer, I think there is awesome value in backing him at 35/1 to win the FedEx Cup and 18/1 for Low 72-Hole Score, given that he begins the tournament seven strokes behind Cantlay.

My other outright FedEx Cup pick for the week is none other than the mullet man from Down Under, Cameron Smith (+2800). Smith has become a guy who brings it every week and is deservedly talked about as one of the game’s brightest young stars. After a near-miss at the Northern Trust two weeks ago, some may be off on him after floating mid-pack at the BMW, but I think getting him at 28/1 starting only five back is an absolute steal. There is a strong argument to be made that he is the sport’s best putter, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he torches East Lake for four rounds and takes down the title.

My two other choices for low 72-hole score start a little too far back for my liking (4-under and 1-under, respectively) to win the Cup outright, but I will back Abraham Ancer and Hideki Matsuyama each at +2900. These iron sharpshooters have had themselves fantastic seasons on Tour, each breaking through and winning on a big stage for the first time, with Ancer taking the WGC St. Jude and Matsuyama winning this year’s Masters. Both rank inside the top 6 here for SG:APP over the past 24 rounds, and I expect each of them to come out firing early with a lot of birdies as they try and make up ground on the leaders.

The Card

Collin Morikawa Outright to win the FedEx Cup (+3500)

Cameron Smith Outright to win the FedEx Cup (+2800)

Abraham Ancer Low 72 Hole Score (+2900)

Hideki Matsuyama Low 72 Hole Score (+2900)

Collin Morikawa Low 72 Hole Score (+1800)

-Alex Grandjacquet