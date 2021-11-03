2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Betting Preview

The intercontinental travel on the PGA Tour continues as we head from Bermuda to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Tourney / Course Overview

This Par 71, 7,017-yard Greg Norman-designed track is lined with ocean views, and tropical jungle stretches on the Mayan Rivera has hosted this event since 2007. Past results would show we should give little to no heed to the bombers, with those keeping it in the fairway, dialing it in with the wedge game, and catching a hot putter having the most success.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Abraham Ancer head a strong field for this event that will see Viktor Hovland attempt to defend his title. Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to win at a score of -20. I would be remiss if I did not remind everyone that this is the site of Matt Kuchar’s infamous stiff of his local Mexican caddy that helped propel him to victory here in 2018. Let’s hope he is still hearing the boos from that debacle.

The Picks

After giving out Danny Lee as my obscure Top 20 pick last week that saw him finish T2, I am going to attempt to back that up with Greyson Sigg at +750 for a Top 20 this week. The recent Korn Ferry Tour grad has made the cut in three of four events so far with his full TOUR card and posted his best result to date last week in Bermuda with a T22. He is a shorter hitter with a fantastic short game, so look for him to take advantage of another opportunity at one of the smaller courses he will play all season.

Two veteran Euros I favor this week that have had ample time to lick their wounds from the beatdown they received in September’s Ryder Cup are Ian Poulter (+8000) and Sergio Garcia (+4900). Both men were not shy to express their disappointment in themselves and their team at Whistling Straits, and I look for them to come out with their game faces on in the first competitive event since then. Neither are super long off the tee, but they both are known for their superb iron and crafty short games. Poulter is not one to win often, so I will play his Top 10 and Top 5 props, but back Sergio for the outright. Not only is he an excellent course fit, but he is always one to relish the spotlight. He will be playing Thursday and Friday’s rounds in what predicts to be the most heavily followed grouping, paired with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

My pick at the top of the board for the Mayakoba is a familiar one for those who read my column, and that is none other than Tony Finau (+3000). Finau’s outright odds have crept back up to being higher than they would have been a year ago in a field of this quality, at a time when he had yet to answer the doubters who said he couldn’t win on TOUR. He has since got that monkey off his back at the Northern Trust, and I am pegging Finau to breakthrough with multiple wins in the ’21-’22 season. He is well-rested (has played only once since the TOUR Championship) and has good course history at El Camaleon (8th last year, T-16th in 2019). Let’s capitalize on this 30/1 number one more time before he is a sub 20/1 standard week in and week out.

The Card

Greyson Sigg Top 20 (+750)

Ian Poulter Top 10 (+700)

Ian Poulter Top 5 (+1300)

Sergio Garcia Top 10 (+650)

Sergio Garcia Outright (+4900)

Tony Finau Outright (+3000)

