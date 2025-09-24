2025 Ryder Cup: 5 Best Golf Bets & Props for Bethpage

‌



Players and captains are all set for the start of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island. The United States is seeking to avenge its lopsided defeat in Rome, while the Europeans aim to become the first road team to win the Ryder Cup since 2012. Here are the five best bets and props to consider leading up to the event.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Bryson DeChambeau To Win 4 Or More Points (+460)

The Ryder Cup was made for players like Bryson DeChambeau. Missing out in Rome, Bryson is gearing up for his third Ryder Cup and has been playing stellar golf over the past two seasons. His highlights include last year’s U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst, along with several top-5 finishes in majors. DeChambeau is sure to bring the energy and now has extra motivation following the comments from Brandel Chamblee. Expect the two-time U.S. Open winner to be in his element.

Get all your latest golf news on SportsGrid’s PGA Tour and LIV Golf sections.

Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy To Score 3+ Points Each (+370)

The current top two players are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, and both are expected to be leaned on heavily by their respective teams. McIlroy has always thrived in a hostile environment, and the crowd at Bethpage will be no exception. McIlroy also backed up comments made from the last Ryder Cup, where he stated he’s more confident than ever in Europe’s chances to get a road victory. Scheffler keeps proving time and time again why he is the best in the world, and there’s no reason to expect these two won’t score their fair share of points.

Jon Rahm To Hit Opening Tee Shot For Europe (+300)

European Captain Luke Donald has preached consistency and continuity regarding his team, as Europe is essentially running back the same 12 players who handled their business in Rome. Jon Rahm was the table setter, being the first player sent out on Friday and Saturday. I see no reason Luke Donald will not try to implement the same strategy with the two-time major winner setting the tone once again for Team Europe.

11+ Matches To Go To The 18th Hole (+116)

Players do not always have their best form on the first day, as they are still getting the butterflies and adrenaline out of their system. The odds are telling you the outright winner is essentially a pick ’em, with the United States listed as slight favorites. I expect the Day 1 matches to be a dry heat with the majority going the distance to the 18th hole.

USA To Lift The Trophy (-150)

Bryson DeChambeau said it best following this year’s Open Championship, “This year is no joke, we’re tired of losing." On paper, many would agree that the Europeans have the better overall team one through 12. The home course advantage, the New York atmosphere, the extra motivation from Captain Keegan, I expect them to will themselves to victory and essentially not allow themselves to lose in front of the American fans.