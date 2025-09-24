Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

GOLF · 3 hours ago

2025 Ryder Cup: 5 Best Golf Bets & Props for Bethpage

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer


Players and captains are all set for the start of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island. The United States is seeking to avenge its lopsided defeat in Rome, while the Europeans aim to become the first road team to win the Ryder Cup since 2012. Here are the five best bets and props to consider leading up to the event.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Bryson DeChambeau To Win 4 Or More Points (+460)

The Ryder Cup was made for players like Bryson DeChambeau. Missing out in Rome, Bryson is gearing up for his third Ryder Cup and has been playing stellar golf over the past two seasons. His highlights include last year’s U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst, along with several top-5 finishes in majors. DeChambeau is sure to bring the energy and now has extra motivation following the comments from Brandel Chamblee. Expect the two-time U.S. Open winner to be in his element.

Get all your latest golf news on SportsGrid’s PGA Tour and LIV Golf sections.

Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy To Score 3+ Points Each (+370)

The current top two players are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, and both are expected to be leaned on heavily by their respective teams. McIlroy has always thrived in a hostile environment, and the crowd at Bethpage will be no exception. McIlroy also backed up comments made from the last Ryder Cup, where he stated he’s more confident than ever in Europe’s chances to get a road victory. Scheffler keeps proving time and time again why he is the best in the world, and there’s no reason to expect these two won’t score their fair share of points.

Jon Rahm To Hit Opening Tee Shot For Europe (+300)

European Captain Luke Donald has preached consistency and continuity regarding his team, as Europe is essentially running back the same 12 players who handled their business in Rome. Jon Rahm was the table setter, being the first player sent out on Friday and Saturday. I see no reason Luke Donald will not try to implement the same strategy with the two-time major winner setting the tone once again for Team Europe.

11+ Matches To Go To The 18th Hole (+116)

Players do not always have their best form on the first day, as they are still getting the butterflies and adrenaline out of their system. The odds are telling you the outright winner is essentially a pick ’em, with the United States listed as slight favorites. I expect the Day 1 matches to be a dry heat with the majority going the distance to the 18th hole.

USA To Lift The Trophy (-150)

Bryson DeChambeau said it best following this year’s Open Championship, “This year is no joke, we’re tired of losing." On paper, many would agree that the Europeans have the better overall team one through 12. The home course advantage, the New York atmosphere, the extra motivation from Captain Keegan, I expect them to will themselves to victory and essentially not allow themselves to lose in front of the American fans.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

2025 Ryder Cup Betting Trends: Heavy U.S. Backing Over Europe

GOLF · 28 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 TOUR Championship Most Bet Plays: Popular PGA Picks

GOLF · 1 month ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 TOUR Championship Best Bets: PGA Picks, Predictions and Course Outlook

GOLF · 1 month ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 BMW Championship Best Bets: Picks, Predictions and Course Outlook

GOLF · 1 month ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 St. Jude Championship Best Bets: PGA Picks, Predictions and Course Outlook

GOLF · 2 months ago

Joe Cervenka

Wyndham Championship Most Bet PGA Props: 1st Round Leader and Top 20s

GOLF · 2 months ago

Sportsgrid Staff

3M Open Most Bet Props: Sam Burns and Jake Knapp Popular Plays

GOLF · 2 months ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 3M Open Best Bets: PGA Picks, Predictions and Course Outlook

GOLF · 2 months ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 Open Championship Most Bet Props: Fleetwood on Fire

GOLF · 2 months ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 Open Championship Betting Trends: Scheffler, Rory and Rahm in Play

GOLF · 2 months ago

Sportsgrid Staff