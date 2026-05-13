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GOLF · 1 hour ago

2026 PGA Championship Best Bets: DeChambeau, Fitzpatrick and Young to Rock Aronimink

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 13 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

+4.5

+146

O 211.5

DET

DET

-4.5

-174

U 211.5

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