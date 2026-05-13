2026 PGA Championship Best Bets: DeChambeau, Fitzpatrick and Young to Rock Aronimink

It's Your Turn! What are Your Best Bets for the 2026 PGA Championship?

Join the PGA Championship Best Bets Conversation

The 2026 PGA Championship board is wide open, and the value is shifting by the hour at Aronimink.

Who is anchoring your weekend card?

The Breakthrough: Is this the weekend Cameron Young finally proves he's the man on Tour and secures the win at +1200 ?

The Accuracy Play: Do you trust Matt Fitzpatrick’s 69% accuracy to keep him in the Top 10, or will the bunkers eat him alive?

Rickie Give 'em the Heater: Is Rickie Fowler’s flatstick too hot to ignore for a Top 20 finish, or was last week's T2 a fluke?

The LIV Rivalry: Can Bryson DeChambeau hold off Jon Rahm for the Top LIV spot, or is Rahm’s top-tier playmaking gravity too much to handle?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is your dark horse for a Sunday charge, and who is the biggest trap on the board? Let us know what your betting card looks like for the 2026 PGA Championship.