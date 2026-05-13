2026 PGA Championship Best Bets: DeChambeau, Fitzpatrick and Young to Rock Aronimink

3. Rickie Fowler | Top 20 Finish
Odds: +185 | World Rank: Top 37
Rickie Fowler is officially on a heater after a 13-under, T2 finish at last week’s Truist Championship. This is his third straight top-10 result, and he’s clearly found the top gear with his flatstick. Fowler has a massive body of work at the PGA Championship, including six top 25s, and his ability to score on Par 4s is currently second-best on Tour.
Fowler’s putting is the engine right now, ranking 12th in strokes gained with the stick (1.705). He also sits 12th in putting average and 13th in one-putt percentage (44.86%). Rickie's 3.92 average score on Par 4s, which ranks second in the PGA, is a total reality check for the field at Aronimink, which features 12 of them.
Take the Top 20 finish at +185 and don't look back."
2026 Stats: 1.705 Putting Average, 44.86% One-Putt Percentage