Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly challenging.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, allowing me to adjust for course fit very quickly. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, according to the models, as well as their FanDuel Sportsbook win odds.

Golfer FanDuel Salary Win% Top- 10% Made Cut% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Abraham Ancer $11,400 7.2% 36.3% 82.9% +2000 Viktor Hovland $11,800 5.3% 29.8% 80.0% +1700 Justin Thomas $12,000 3.0% 22.2% 75.1% +1400 Russell Henley $9,600 2.9% 21.6% 74.4% +5000 Matt Fitzpatrick $10,800 2.5% 19.7% 73.4% +3500 Brendon Todd $9,000 2.4% 18.1% 72.0% +7500 Scottie Scheffler $11,500 2.3% 17.5% 71.3% +3000 Billy Horschel $10,400 2.3% 19.3% 72.2% +3300 Kevin Streelman $8,700 2.2% 17.5% 71.3% +7000 Ian Poulter $9,000 2.1% 16.7% 70.3% +8000 Brian Harman $9,200 2.0% 17.0% 71.1% +7000 Tony Finau $11,600 2.0% 16.4% 70.2% +2500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $9,900 2.0% 14.7% 68.2% +4900 Tyrrell Hatton $11,100 2.0% 15.4% 69.1% +3200 Cameron Tringale $10,500 1.9% 15.5% 69.0% +3500 Keegan Bradley $9,600 1.8% 15.4% 69.1% +7000 Talor Gooch $10,300 1.8% 14.2% 67.5% +4500 Patrick Reed $11,300 1.7% 14.2% 67.8% +3300 Sergio Garcia $10,000 1.6% 15.4% 69.0% +4500 Shane Lowry $10,700 1.6% 13.4% 66.3% +3500 Chris Kirk $8,000 1.6% 13.0% 66.7% +15000 Chez Reavie $7,600 1.6% 15.5% 68.8% +9000 Aaron Wise $10,600 1.5% 14.9% 68.1% +3000 Alex Noren $10,200 1.4% 12.3% 65.4% +4500 Emiliano Grillo $9,100 1.3% 13.3% 66.3% +7000 Brian Stuard $7,800 1.3% 12.7% 66.0% +12000 Ryan Moore $7,800 1.2% 11.2% 63.9% +15000 Guillermo Mito Pereira $9,800 1.2% 11.6% 64.9% +4900 Justin Rose $9,900 1.1% 10.6% 62.4% +5500 Brooks Koepka $11,700 1.1% 12.2% 64.9% +3300 Kyle Stanley $7,300 1.0% 10.9% 63.7% +15000 Maverick McNealy $9,700 1.0% 11.3% 63.4% +6500 Will Zalatoris $10,900 1.0% 10.4% 62.5% +3500 Russell Knox $8,900 1.0% 11.7% 64.6% +8000 Joel Dahmen $8,300 1.0% 12.0% 64.1% +9000 Joaquin Niemann $9,800 1.0% 10.6% 63.3% +5000 Seamus Power $9,700 0.9% 10.0% 62.1% +7500 Doug Ghim $8,000 0.9% 9.7% 62.3% +15000 Harold Varner III $8,800 0.9% 11.4% 63.9% +9000 Charley Hoffman $9,200 0.9% 9.2% 60.6% +9500 Adam Hadwin $8,600 0.9% 10.1% 61.9% +10000 Brice Garnett $8,100 0.8% 10.6% 62.8% +15000 Pat Perez $8,500 0.8% 10.5% 63.2% +10000 Tom Hoge $8,200 0.8% 9.4% 61.3% +12000 Troy Merritt $7,800 0.8% 8.8% 60.8% +15000 Henrik Norlander $8,500 0.8% 9.1% 60.0% +10000 Michael Thompson $7,000 0.7% 8.7% 60.5% +32000 Matt Kuchar $9,400 0.7% 8.4% 59.9% +9000 Brendan Steele $9,400 0.7% 8.6% 59.3% +9000 Carlos Ortiz $8,900 0.7% 9.2% 60.8% +8000 Rickie Fowler $10,000 0.6% 8.5% 59.0% +4800 Ryan Palmer $8,500 0.6% 6.8% 56.4% +12000 Zach Johnson $8,000 0.6% 7.2% 57.4% +15000 Martin Laird $7,400 0.6% 8.6% 60.2% +21000 Jhonattan Vegas $9,000 0.6% 7.9% 59.0% +8000 C.T. Pan $8,700 0.6% 7.8% 58.4% +9000 Aaron Rai $8,100 0.6% 8.2% 59.0% +12000 Stephan Jaeger $8,200 0.6% 7.7% 57.7% +12000 Brandt Snedeker $7,700 0.5% 6.1% 54.0% +21000 Gary Woodland $9,500 0.5% 7.3% 56.9% +7500 Adam Svensson $7,400 0.5% 7.0% 57.2% +21000 Patton Kizzire $8,300 0.5% 6.0% 54.0% +15000 Adam Long $8,600 0.5% 6.2% 54.9% +10000 Charles Howell III $8,300 0.5% 8.0% 58.3% +15000 James Hahn $7,500 0.5% 6.4% 55.6% +21000 Kramer Hickok $7,200 0.5% 6.0% 54.9% +21000

It’s weird to see that it isn’t Justin Thomas (+1400) as the model’s favorite (and actually to see Thomas at just 3.0%), but this course requires (or at least rewards) accuracy off the tee rather than driving distance.

That alters Thomas’s baseline projection here and bumps Abraham Ancer (+2000) as the model’s favorite.

Ancer already shortened from +2700 to the +2000 mark, drawing near Viktor Hovland‘s (+1700) odds as the defending champion.

So, based on course fit, Ancer and Hovland make more sense than Thomas, and Ancer is a pretty sizable betting value in the simulations. It helps that the model views Thomas as overvalued. Hovland is an even value.

With Thomas, Tony Finau (+2500) and most of the 30s being overvalued, we do have plenty of plays who rate out as positive expected value bets: Russell Henley (+5000), Brendon Todd (+7500), Kevin Streelman (+7000), Ian Poulter (+8000), Brian Harman (+7000), and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4900).

Ancer at 20/1 will start the card, and I’ll be skipping over most of the 30/1 range for some longer-shots — given that accuracy-friendly courses keep a larger portion of the field in play.