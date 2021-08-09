Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: Wyndham Championship

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open, and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, which allows me to very easily adjust for course fit. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for the Wyndham Championship, according to the models.

Golfer FanDuel Salary Win% Top-10% Made Cut% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Louis Oosthuizen $11,800 7.6% 34.7% 79.5% +2000 Webb Simpson $12,100 5.7% 32.9% 78.4% +1200 Patrick Reed $11,700 4.8% 26.9% 74.8% +2200 Hideki Matsuyama $11,900 3.9% 27.2% 74.4% +1500 Brian Harman $11,300 3.8% 26.2% 74.7% +2900 Jason Kokrak $11,400 3.5% 22.0% 71.3% +3100 Sungjae Im $11,200 2.4% 18.6% 68.3% +3100 Will Zalatoris $11,500 2.3% 18.2% 67.9% +2700 Russell Henley $10,900 2.2% 18.4% 68.1% +3200 Kevin Streelman $9,900 1.8% 16.9% 66.5% +5500 Talor Gooch $9,600 1.7% 14.4% 62.8% +6500 Siwoo Kim $10,600 1.7% 14.5% 63.6% +3400 Adam Scott $10,800 1.6% 12.5% 60.6% +4500 Brendon Todd $8,700 1.6% 14.9% 64.1% +10000 Bubba Watson $10,500 1.4% 12.4% 60.6% +4800 Tommy Fleetwood $11,000 1.4% 12.3% 60.9% +4000 Lanto Griffin $8,600 1.3% 11.1% 59.8% +10000 Justin Rose $9,800 1.3% 11.6% 59.9% +5500 Doug Ghim $9,000 1.2% 13.0% 61.7% +8000 Harold Varner III $9,300 1.2% 11.8% 60.7% +0 Kevin Na $10,300 1.2% 12.7% 61.3% +4400 Kevin Kisner $9,900 1.2% 11.1% 59.3% +4800 Chris Kirk $8,600 1.1% 11.7% 60.3% +14000 Patton Kizzire $9,100 1.1% 10.8% 58.2% +8000 Matt Jones $8,500 1.1% 10.0% 57.8% +14000 Robert MacIntyre $10,100 1.1% 12.5% 61.0% +4400 Lucas Glover $9,300 1.1% 10.8% 58.8% +7000 Seamus Power $10,400 1.0% 10.7% 58.1% +4200 Zach Johnson $9,400 1.0% 10.2% 57.8% +6500 Charl Schwartzel $9,700 1.0% 10.7% 58.5% +5500 Sebastian Munoz $9,700 1.0% 10.3% 57.9% +5500 Branden Grace $9,500 1.0% 10.4% 58.9% +7500 Jhonattan Vegas $9,600 1.0% 11.1% 58.8% +5500 Joel Dahmen $8,900 1.0% 11.3% 58.8% +9000 Hank Lebioda $9,200 0.9% 9.8% 56.9% +7000 Gary Woodland $10,200 0.9% 10.2% 58.2% +4400 Mackenzie Hughes $9,100 0.8% 8.2% 54.1% +8000 Mito Pereira $9,500 0.8% 9.1% 56.2% +4800 Aaron Wise $8,300 0.8% 9.1% 56.0% +17000 Adam Hadwin $8,400 0.8% 7.8% 53.7% +14000 Rickie Fowler $10,000 0.7% 8.7% 54.4% +5000 Chez Reavie $8,900 0.7% 9.9% 56.5% +9000 Matthew Wolff $10,700 0.6% 5.9% 49.5% +4200 Michael Thompson $8,000 0.6% 8.5% 55.3% +19000 Ryan Armour $8,500 0.6% 9.6% 56.4% +9000 Brandt Snedeker $9,800 0.6% 7.9% 54.7% +5500 Kyle Stanley $8,400 0.6% 9.7% 56.5% +17000 Mark Hubbard $8,100 0.6% 7.8% 53.2% +17000 Erik van Rooyen $9,400 0.6% 7.9% 53.4% +6000 Ryan Moore $9,000 0.6% 8.2% 53.5% +8000 Luke List $8,800 0.5% 7.5% 52.9% +10000 Brice Garnett $8,100 0.5% 7.8% 53.5% +19000 Francesco Molinari $9,000 0.5% 6.9% 50.8% +12000 Brian Stuard $8,200 0.5% 7.8% 53.5% +17000 Roger Sloan $8,100 0.5% 6.9% 52.0% +17000 C.T. Pan $8,900 0.5% 6.8% 52.0% +9000 Doc Redman $8,800 0.5% 6.5% 50.9% +10000 Matt Kuchar $8,700 0.5% 6.5% 51.9% +17000 Nick Taylor $7,600 0.5% 5.8% 49.4% +25000 Kramer Hickok $8,400 0.5% 6.5% 50.7% +12000 Bo Hoag $8,500 0.5% 7.5% 53.3% +14000 Martin Laird $8,000 0.5% 7.1% 52.6% +19000 Dylan Frittelli $8,600 0.5% 5.9% 49.6% +12000

The data is preferring Louis Oosthuizen (+2000 on FanDuel Sportsbook) to make good on his recent run of form and convert a win, and his 7.6% odds make him a positive expected value at the 20/1 number.

The model likes Webb Simpson well enough but sees him as overvalued at a place where he has won and historically played great golf. The model also thinks that Hideki Matsuyama (+1500) is overrated, though it’s hard to argue with his recent form.

With the model not interested in Simpson and Matsuyama, value is emerging on other golfers at the top. There’s Oosthuizen, of course, but also Patrick Reed (+2200) and Jason Kokrak (+3100), all of whom outperform their numbers in the model.

As for longer shots and top-10 or top-20 contenders, Kevin Streelman (+5500), Talor Gooch (+6500), Patton Kizzire (+8000), and Lanto Griffin (+10000) have a good combination of expected value and current stats for the setup at Sedgefield Country Club.