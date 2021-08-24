J.R. Smith Declared Eligible To Play NCAA Golf

Upon his return to school to pursue a degree, Smith desired eligibility to play golf this season but had eligibility questions due to his professional status as a basketball player. Following the sort out of his eligibility, the NCAA deemed the 17-year NBA veteran eligible to compete in collegiate sports immediately. Smith told The Undefeated, “It was probably one of the most exciting feelings I’ve had in a while. I really didn’t know how it was going to go… But to be able to actually call myself a student-athlete is a great feeling.”
Smith is a known golf advocate and has a five handicap, which means he should have something to provide to the team. North Carolina A&T’s golf season kicks off with The Block College Golf Coaches Association Invitational in Newnan, Georgia, on September 24.
J.R. Smith’s final NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are +400 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
