J.R. Smith Declared Eligible To Play NCAA Golf

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith has been declared eligible by the NCAA to play golf at North Carolina A&T after expressing interest in joining the team, per Joe Pompliano.

https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1430207344563085314

Upon his return to school to pursue a degree, Smith desired eligibility to play golf this season but had eligibility questions due to his professional status as a basketball player. Following the sort out of his eligibility, the NCAA deemed the 17-year NBA veteran eligible to compete in collegiate sports immediately. Smith told The Undefeated, “It was probably one of the most exciting feelings I’ve had in a while. I really didn’t know how it was going to go… But to be able to actually call myself a student-athlete is a great feeling.”

Smith is a known golf advocate and has a five handicap, which means he should have something to provide to the team. North Carolina A&T’s golf season kicks off with The Block College Golf Coaches Association Invitational in Newnan, Georgia, on September 24.

