Men’s Olympic Golf Competition Betting Preview

Tournament and Course Overview

It has been quite the wild ride, to say the least, finally culminating in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition this week from Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. Postponed a year due to COVID-19, the field this week has taken some massive blows recently, with both John Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau being forced to withdraw with the illness.

A field of 60 golfers is set to take on this 7,447-yard, par 71 course that sits about an hour from downtown Tokyo. The course was redesigned by Tom Fazio in 2016 and should be a difficult test of golf, with players having to navigate multiple water approach shots with greens kept snug with deep bunkers ready to receive errant iron play.

In 2016, we saw the return of golf to the Olympics for the first time in 100+ years, and England’s Justin Rose took home gold, holding off Henrik Stenson (silver) and Matt Kuchar (bronze). None of the three medalists from Rio will be in the field this week, but we have three of the four major champions from 2021 teeing it up, and this four-day no-cut tournament should be filled with drama come Sunday.

The Picks

I will be playing four outright/gold medal bets this week, starting off with Belgian Thomas Detry at 65-1. Detry has put together quite an impressive 2021 campaign on the European Tour, racking up four top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups in the past 60 days at the Porsche Open and the Scottish Open. Detry has yet to win a tournament on the Euro or PGA Tour, but a smaller field such as this may prove the winning ingredient for him to take the next step forward.

A trip down narrative street will find you, along with many others, on the coattails of Si Woo Kim (+4200) and Sungjae Im (+2700) to win gold, or at the very least find the podium this week. Both young South Korean stars are slated to miss 18 months of golf action with their nation’s mandatory military service unless, of course, they are an Olympic medalist. Both iron wizards have been taking things seriously heading into this tournament as they sat out the British Open to tune up their game and give a final run at continuing their professional golf career without interruption.

The U.S.A. player I am backing for gold, albeit at a short price, is Xander Schauffele (+900), as he attempts to end his drought of not winning a golf tournament. There is always a conversation around Xander that he only wins non-cut, small field tournaments, so this Olympic format should suit him quite nicely. Although his last win dates to last year’s Tournament of Champions (18 months ago), Schauffele always is in the mix with countless top-5 and runner-up finishes. There is added motivation for him at the Olympic games as well – his father (and coach) was on track to be an Olympic decathlete when a car accident derailed those dreams and took his left eye. What better story would there be than the X Man taking home gold with his father in tow.

The Card

