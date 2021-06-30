Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Betting Preview: Value on Jason Kokrak?

Tournament and Course Overview

The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit, Michigan, for what is arguably the easiest course we will see all year in Detroit Golf Club. This 7,370-yard, par 72 has been set ablaze by the pros in the first two editions of this event, with Nate Lashley winning off a Monday qualifier at -25 in 2019 and then Bryson DeChambeau claiming his first post-bulk trophy last year at -23.

These birdie fests normally marginalize the difference between the elite pros and those that just scrape by to keep their PGA TOUR cards. Whoever catches fire on the greens should factor into the picture on Sunday, and it is not to say that a guy like Bryson at the top of the board cannot win here again, but these tournaments set up for us bettors to take some fliers on higher-priced guys that fit the bill for what is needed at the course. I will be looking to target those players in good recent form that make a lot of birdies and who take advantage of par 5s. As stated above, the winner this week will need to go low (-20 or better) to get the job done.

The Picks

All prices through FanDuel Sportsbook.

A man that currently finds himself in great form is Hank Lebioda (+12000). Lebioda is coming off a fifth-place finish last week at the Travelers that saw him gain nearly six strokes with his flat stick. Prior to that, he made his four previous cuts as well, including two more top 20s. Bank on him continuing the hot putting and back him at +550 for a top 20 result.

Maverick McNealy (+5500) has been very feast or famine in his young PGA TOUR career, and he has garnered a lot of interest in the betting markets this week, as his outright price is shorter than a handful of players who have had more success than him this season. McNealy ranks eighth in this field in POA putting, 12th in Birdies-or-Better Gained, and sixth in par-5 scoring. I would advise against the outright bet, but I will be on him at +750 for a top 10.

Emiliano Grillo (+4100) has not won on the PGA TOUR in nearly six years, and his putter is the only reason he does not have a handful of trophies in his collection. Grillo will be a name many pass over this week due to two missed cuts in a row heading into Detroit, but he leads the field in proximity over the past 24 rounds, and at a birdie fest, this is a huge statistic to account for. He has three top-10 finishes in 2021, and coincidentally those are the weeks he has magically gained strokes with his putter. I think he makes it a fourth this week.

If you can win twice in a given season, why not a third time? Jason Kokrak has arguably been the most consistent and successful golfer in this field for the 2021 season other than DeChambeau, yet he is being priced down the board with guys who have not won in ages. Kokrak has improved leaps and bounds around and on the greens, this year. Bryson showed us last time at this event that being a bomber off the tee is a way to win this type of event as well. Kokrak is my One-and-Done pick here, and I will also back him at 27-1 on FanDuel.

The Card

Hank Lebioda Top 20 (+550)

Maverick McNealy Top 10 (+750)

Emiliano Grillo Outright (+4100)

Jason Kokrak Outright (+2700)