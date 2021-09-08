Ryder Cup Line Movement Preview

The Ryder Cup odds will likely only move in favor of the United States. Especially when considering their roster vs. the Europeans. There is no question the more prominent players like Justin Rose and Lee Westwood are certainly accomplished across the pond. However, Rose had an awful year, and Westwood really only played well about two events.

Let’s take a look at the American players:

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau. Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas will all be involved. All five players are playing extremely well, and that’s even before we get to the reigning FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay.

The only question is whether the Americans can put it together. The Ryder Cup format includes four-ball and alternate shot match play. That’s where the Europeans tend to have the edge on the Americans. They’ve always played well alongside one another. Yet, the Americans have had some grievances within some recent teams.

Sometimes chemistry matters more than skill in this type of event. It also helps if you genuinely like the guys you are playing with.

Nonetheless, the United States could close anywhere from a -220 to a -250 favorite. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Americans as a -195 favorite. We’ll have to wait to see if any shenanigans develop inside the U.S. camp. Both Koepka and DeChambeau will need to be on their best behavior.