Scheffler, Morikawa Draw Interest for U.S. Open Championship

The U.S. Open Championship is set to kick off from Torrey Pines in California on June 16th, with a great field of some of the world’s best golfers.

Justin Thomas is currently in a tie with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at +1200, who all own the best odds to win the U.S. Open this year. Thomas is coming off a victory at the PGA Championship and will look to win back-to-back Majors at one of the most illustrious golf courses on the planet, while Rahm has hopes of repeating after winning the event last year.

Rounding out the top-five in current odds to win at Torrey Pines are Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number-one ranked golfer at +1400, and Dustin Johnson the twelfth ranked golfer at +1800. Scheffler has already seen some significant line movement after opening at +4000 and currently boasting odds at +1400.

Two other golfers involved with notable line movement are Cameron Smith, who opened at +5000 and now owns odds of +2000, and Shane Lowry, who had opening odds at +6600 and now sits at +3300.

There’s already been one hefty wager on Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the tournament, where an individual put down $4000 at +6600 for a potential payout of $264,000.

Fleetwood finished in a tie for fifth at three-under during the PGA Championship.

In terms of the tickets and handle percentages, the action is fairly spread out for this field of golfers.

Scheffler owns the highest amount of tickets right now with 9.2%, followed by Morikawa at 6.4%, and Smith at 5.1%, while 27 golfers boast 1% or more of tickets, which shouldn’t be a big surprise with such a great field at this prestigious tournament.

Tiger Woods owned opening odds of +5000 and has seen that number fall to +800. He currently boasts 3.5% of tickets and 3.4% of the handle.

Morikawa has seen the most money placed on him, boasting 12.2% of the handle, followed by Lowry just behind him at 12.1%. Scheffler rounds out the top-three in handle at 10.4%, and those three golfers are the only players in the field right now that boast double-digit handle percentages.

Scheffler, Morikawa, and Lowry are the three current biggest liabilities for the U.S. Open.

Will Zalatoris will likely be looking for a response in this Major after losing to Thomas in a playoff during the PGA Championship. Zalatoris owns odds of +2500 after opening at +4000 while boasting 4.9% of tickets and 4.6% of the handle.

Below you can find the Top-ten current odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook to win the U.S. Open Championship.