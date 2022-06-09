Scheffler, Thomas Boast Highest Odds for RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open tees off on Thursday, June 9, with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas currently listed as the odds on favorites to win the tournament.

Covid-19 caused the cancellation of this tournament over the past two years. Rory McIlroy is the most recent winner in 2019, where he shot 22-under par at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

This year, the tournament will take place at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, the first time this course has held the event since 2010.

Scheffler and Thomas are two of three players listed with odds at +1000 or above, with Scheffler owning odds of +800, Thomas at +900, and Rory McIlroy at +1000. Rounding out the top five are Cameron Smith at +1200 and Sam Burns at +1600.

Even with the drama surrounding players like Dustin Johnson leaving the tour to play in the LIV Golf Series, there’s still an excellent field of quality golfers that will be up in Canada for this big tournament.

Thomas is coming off a victory at the PGA Championship but missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler finished second at the Charles Schwab and saw his most recent victory at the Masters this year. There’s a lot to like about both of these two golfers headed into the RBC Canadian Open, and the public agrees with that sentiment; Scheffler boasts 5.3% of tickets and Thomas 4.3%. Those numbers have them rounding out the top five in ticket percentages, with McIlroy leading the charge with 6.3% of tickets, followed by Smith at 6.2% and Canadian Corey Conners with 5.3%.

Conners has played some inspiring golf this year, including finishing top ten at the Masters, and there’s little doubt he would like to put on a show in front of his friends and family. The Listowel, Ontario native is currently the 34th-ranked golfer in the world.

The action for this tournament has been relatively spread out, with only one golfer owning more than 10% of the handle, McIlroy with 11.8%. The most recent winner of the Canadian Open is followed by Smith with 6.8% of the handle and Tyrrell Hatton with 6.7%. Rounding out the top five in handle percentages are Shane Lowry at 6.1% and Matt Fitzpatrick at 5.7%.

There could be value in another Canadian with Mackenzie Hughes. He opened with odds of +8000 and has since risen to +7000. The Hamilton, Ontario native, owns 2.8% of tickets and 2.3% of the handle.

Below you can find the top ten favorites ahead of the tournament from the BetMGM Sportsbook.