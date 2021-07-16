The British Open: Best Value So Far

British Open Update

We are midway through the second round of The Open on Friday afternoon as Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are tied for the lead and sit at +200 and +450 on the live moneyline to win the tournament, respectively.

Something to keep in mind as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday is that Morikawa is off the course, which means his score can’t get any lower, locking him in at nine-under. Meanwhile, Spieth could improve his score or fall behind on the final five holes. If things go unexpectedly for Jordan or if things go unexpectedly for Louis Oosthuizen, their win probability is obviously going to change. And right now, Data Golf is actually in line with these market odds.

They are giving Collin Morikawa a 20.6% chance of winning The Open. Based on implied odds, they are giving Jordan Spieth a 25% chance of winning and Oosthuizen a 23% chance of winning. Then after that, the win probabilities fall off a cliff. No one else is higher than 3.7%, which is Dustin johnson at 16-1 and four-under after 27 holes. Paul Casey is also worth a look as one of the most consistent golfers on the tour, resting at -5 and in contention.

