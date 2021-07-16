The British Open: Best Value So Far

We are midway through the second round of The Open on Friday afternoon as Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are tied for the lead and sit at +200 and +450 on the live moneyline to win the tournament, respectively.
Something to keep in mind as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday is that Morikawa is off the course, which means his score can’t get any lower, locking him in at nine-under. Meanwhile, Spieth could improve his score or fall behind on the final five holes. If things go unexpectedly for Jordan or if things go unexpectedly for Louis Oosthuizen, their win probability is obviously going to change. And right now, Data Golf is actually in line with these market odds.
They are giving Collin Morikawa a 20.6% chance of winning The Open. Based on implied odds, they are giving Jordan Spieth a 25% chance of winning and Oosthuizen a 23% chance of winning. Then after that, the win probabilities fall off a cliff. No one else is higher than 3.7%, which is Dustin johnson at 16-1 and four-under after 27 holes. Paul Casey is also worth a look as one of the most consistent golfers on the tour, resting at -5 and in contention.
Keep up with live lines and golfer props all weekend long for The Open over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.